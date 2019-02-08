Seiffert Building Supplies Introduces Virtual Reality Design Services

Virtual Reality Home Design Tour

Will offer Virtual Reality home tours at 42nd annual QCBR Home Show this weekend

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seiffert Building Supplies, a leading local supplier of building materials in the Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities, proudly introduces their new Virtual Reality (VR) Home Design services. While Seiffert has offered home design services for years, VR Design represents an affordable new way to conceptualize a new home plan. Since 1892, Seiffert has proudly supplied and supported thousands of successful design, building and remodeling projects throughout the Quad Cities area.

"Incorporating virtual reality into the design process can not only save money in the building process but will also help ensure homeowners are much happier with their new home," said Nathan Burress, Vice President of Seiffert. "The ability to virtually walk through your new home before construction begins allows you to make changes in the design phase so you can significantly reduce delays and cost overruns."

Virtual reality home design takes advantage of new VR technology to immerse the homeowner inside a 360 degree version of their new home design. Instead of a simple drawing or description of what a new home might look like, the homeowner can put on a VR device and virtually walk through their future home to evaluate things like space, layout, sight lines, flow and more. VR gives a better sense of size and space than blueprints or traditional 3d renderings ever can.

"We’re one of very few companies offering residential VR design services anywhere in the United States, so we anticipate this being a big boost to our design business," added Bill Burress, President of Seiffert Building Supplies. "When you weigh the advantages against the very modest cost of VR design, we expect virtual reality to become the industry standard for reviewing home designs within the next 5-10 years."

Rather than replacing current Computer Aided Drafting (CAD) designs and applications, VR design augments and supports these with additional features and dimension. VR design takes these two-dimensional drawings and blueprints and makes them three-dimensional at a 1:1 scale, allowing the homeowner to get a much better sense of their new home prior to building.

About Seiffert

Seiffert Building Supplies, a local retailer and distributor of building materials for contractors and homeowners, has been family owned and operated in the Quad Cities since 1892. Seiffert continues a tradition of quality service and support in the design and construction of residential and commercial properties. To learn more about Seiffert and their products and services, visit their website at www.seiffertlumber.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.