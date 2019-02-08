“How to Tell if Someone Is Suffering from Depression” – new article by medical doctor & researcher William Matzner, MD

Dr William Lee Matzner Simi Valley California William Lee Matzner, MD - California, Simi Valley Diagram Healthcare Cost Effectiveness Dr William Matzner Simi Valley California Website of Dr William Matzner California Dr William Lee Matzner, Simi Valley, California

Do you think a friend or family member is suffering from depression? Dr. William L. Matzner has published some advice to get you started exploring that issue.

Healthcare Analytics, LLC

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not everyone understands what depression is. People suffering from depression often refrain from addressing their problem because of the fear of being judged. You may think that a friend or loved one may be suffering from depression. Dr. William Matzner , MD, based in Simi Valley, California, provides his thoughts on this issue. The complete article is available on the Blog of Dr. Matzner at https://drwilliammatzner.blogspot.com Identifying Signs of Depression in People Around YouThis negative mindset in our society needs to be challenged by spreading mental health awareness all around us. Schools should focus on educating children about the importance of mental health and how excessive stress and anxiety can ruin a person’s mental well-being.You should look for signs of depression in people near you and help them combat this serious mental health issue. We often ignore these signs in people thinking that they are overreacting on petty issues. We need to become more supportive and sympathetic towards people so that they can confide in us without thinking twice.If you find anyone around you who is exhibiting these symptoms, talk to them and counsel them. Gain their trust and make them share their problems with you. This will help them in healing and coping with depression. You can also take them to a psychologist who can cure their depression through multiple counseling sessions.Here are some of the signs that can help you in identifying people who are suffering from depression.No Interest in Daily ActivitiesLook at the people around you. Do you notice someone who has no interest in their daily activities? Have they stopped enjoying things that they once found joy in? If there’s someone around you who has completely lost the feeling of joy and happiness, it means they are depressed.A Huge Change in WeightIf someone around you has suddenly become too fat or too thin, it means they are not well. You should talk to them and figure out if they are suffering from depression. Ask them if their hunger has changed over time. They might be feeling more hungry than usual or they might have completely lost their appetite. Talk to them and find out if they are depressed.Easily TriggeredPeople who are depressed easily get angry and frustrated over small issues. They find it difficult to control their temper and get irritated over everything. If a friend or a family member is displaying the same signs, it means they are suffering from depression.Change in Sleeping PatternIf you notice that one of your family members is facing difficulty in sleeping, you should get them checked by a psychiatrist. Depressed people either face trouble falling asleep (insomnia) or sleep too much. Look around yourself and if you find anyone who’s going through the same symptoms, talk to them about it.Low Self-Worth and HopelessnessPeople suffering with depression feel hopeless and think that nobody likes them. They exhibit low self-worth and develop an inferiority complex over time. They will blame themselves for everything that goes wrong around them and feel guilty for mistakes that they haven’t made in the first place.Body Aches without Any ReasonAn increased number of headaches, back pain, chest pain, stomach aches, and muscle pain without any reason are symptoms of depression. People suffering from depression face frequent body aches for no reason.If you notice someone around you showing these symptoms, you should talk to that person and make them share their problems with you. When you talk to them, it will make them feel better and they will start thinking that someone out there cares about them. So, look out for these easily identifiable signs in people around you and help them cope with depression, suggests Dr. Matzner.*** William Lee Matzner , MD., is a recognized expert in Healthcare and Neuro Economics. With a Ph.D. in Economics, MBA and Medical Doctor degree, Dr. William L. Matzner will provide you with expert analysis on health and wellness programming, populations health management, disease management, new program development, facility development, equipment acquisitions, and other healthcare programs, acquisitions and initiatives. For more information about cost effectiveness analysis and improved financial accountability for your organization, visit Dr. Matzner at http://healthcareanalytics.biz . Dr. Matzner is also available for speaking engagements, retreat presentations and topic specific addresses.Consulting Website: https://healthcareanalytics.biz/about-dr-matzner LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/william-matzner-md-phd-mba-60219730 Blog: https://drwilliammatzner.blogspot.com News: https://hype.news/dr-william-matzner/ News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-william-matzner Website: https://drwilliammatzner.com

CBS News - Roughly one in 10 people in the U.S. reports being depressed. Some say the numbers are steadily climbing.



