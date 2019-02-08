“Understanding the Causes of Asthma & Simple Steps to Control it” – new article by researcher & physician Paul Norwood

Dr Paul Norwood on Improve U Program, Fresno, California Dr Paul Norwood of Fresno, California, giving presentation Dr Paul Norwood of Fresno, California, giving presentation in Dallas Website of Paul Norwood MD Fresno California Dr Paul Norwood in Fresno California, Valley Endocrine Research

Is a loved one suffering from asthma? Read the new article by medical doctor Paul Norwood, MD to know the triggers for asthma and how you can deal with them

What causes asthma is not exactly known but there are certain risk factors that increase the chances of a person developing this disease." — Dr. Paul Norwood, Valley Endocrine Clinic (diabetes and metabolism)

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical doctor and researcher Dr. Paul Norwood has published a new informational article with a few simple steps to better control asthma, and how to assist a loved one in need. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Norwood at https://PaulNorwoodMD.blogspot.com/ What Causes Asthma and How to Deal with ItDo you feel helpless watching your child bravely fighting with an asthma attack? Do you find it difficult to watch your loved ones fight their battle with this potentially fatal disease?Asthma refers to the inflammation and irritation in your lungs. People suffering from asthma face difficulty in breathing and often need an inhaler to soothe the inflamed airways. This disease cannot be cured but its effects can be controlled by strictly following rules.Asthma isn’t confined to people of a certain age. It can affect anyone and anytime. An asthma attack triggers when the person comes in contact with certain substances. These triggers vary from person to person. To make sure that your loved ones do not suffer from asthma attacks frequently, keep them away from activities or substances that trigger their asthma.Asthma TriggersHere are the most common asthma triggers that people suffer from:* Allergens such as pollen, dust particles, pet hair, and feathers* Flu* Air pollution* Sudden weather changes* Certain medicines such as aspirin and ibuprofen* Mold spores* Extreme laughter or stress* Heavy exerciseSymptoms of AsthmaPeople take these symptoms lightly and ignore them, ruling out the possibility that they might be associated with asthma. Some people exhibit these symptoms while others do not. If you find your loved ones suffering from any of the following symptoms, consult a doctor immediately:* Shortness of breath* Tightness in chest* Wheezing – a whistle sound while inhaling and exhaling* Coughing that lasts for a long time* Coughing while laughing or during exerciseWhat Causes AsthmaAsthma is growing with the rapid increase in air pollution. Today, about 1 out of 12 people are suffering from asthma and this number is growing with each day passing by. What causes asthma is not exactly known but there are certain risk factors that increase the chances of a person developing this disease. The risk factors include:* Genetics – Some people suffer from asthma because they inherited it from one of their parents. There’s nothing they can do about it except keeping themselves away from things that trigger their asthma.* Allergy – Children with allergies tend to develop asthma. Eczema, food allergies, and hay fever are the common culprits behind the development of asthma.* Bronchiolitis – It is a lung disease which creates difficulty in breathing. Children develop it at an early age if they are exposed to the Bronchiolitis virus.* Smoking – If a pregnant woman smokes cigarettes, it is more likely that her unborn child develops asthma.* Pre-mature babies – Children who are born before 37 weeks are at a high risk of developing asthma.Asthma patients should carry an inhaler with them at all times. They should stay away from asthma triggers as much as possible. If someone is suffering from an asthma attack and they do not have an inhaler with them, they should try to sit up straight and inhale and exhale deeply. If they are near some object that’s a trigger for their asthma, they should immediately get away from it. In case coughing does not stop, they should seek medical help immediately, advises physician Paul Norwood About Paul Norwood, MD Physician Dr. Paul Norwood leads the team at Valley Endocrine in Fresno, California. Valued by his community for his caring and kind personality as well as his skills as a physician, Dr. Paul Norwood is also respected nationwide for his expertise as an endocrinologist. Dr. Norwood founded Valley Endocrine clinic, which specializes in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and Valley Research, which does clinical trials. Dr. Norwood has gained a reputation among physicians for his research, service to the community, and contributions. Dr. Norwood is the Executive Editor of the Journal of Global Health Perspectives. For almost 30 years, he has provided free medical services to the community on the faculty of the University of California at San Francisco.Video: Dr. Paul Norwood M.D. of Valley Research discusses treatments and medicine to treat conditions like diabetes, chronic migraines, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ueoj-gOs5M Executive Editor of the Journal of Global Health Perspectives: http://jglobalhealth.org/editors/

