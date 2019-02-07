Archrock Announces Timing for Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial results. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will release its fourth quarter 2018 earnings report prior to the conference call. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock’s website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-888-517-2458 in the United States and Canada, or + 1-847-413-3538 for international calls. Please call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference Archrock conference call number 8552 120#.



A replay of the conference call will be available on Archrock's website for approximately seven days. Also, a replay may be accessed by dialing 1-888-843-7419 in the United States and Canada, or + 1-630- 652-3042 for international calls. The access code is 8552 120#.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with approximately 1,700 employees. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

For information, contact:

Paul Burkhart

Treasurer & VP of Investor Relations

281-836-8688

investor.relations@archrock.com



