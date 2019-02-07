Anthony J. Parkinson Appointed URBIX Executive Vice-Chairman

New Urbix Resources Executive Vice-Chairman Anthony J. Parkinson

International financier and entrepreneur Anthony J. Parkinson has been appointed Executive Vice-Chairman of Urbix Resources

This is a young, dynamic company with great ideas and a super team to implement them. We’re deeply immersed in the graphite and graphene space at a very exciting time...” — Anthony J. Parkinson

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- International financier and seasoned entrepreneur Anthony J. Parkinson has been appointed Executive Vice-Chairman of Urbix Resources . The move reflects Parkinson’s more active involvement in Urbix since joining the board as vice-chairman in 2016.In his enhanced role, Parkinson will support the Executive Chairman and Urbix’s leadership groups. “This is a young, dynamic company with great ideas and a super team to implement them,” says Parkinson. “We’re deeply immersed in the graphite and graphene space at a very exciting time, having already made significant inroads with all of the major players.”Urbix Resources Executive Chairman, Nicolas Cuevas, welcomes the appointment. “Tony brings a wealth of experience in international finance and the way things in business get done,” says Cuevas. “We are excited by the energy he has brought to the business since joining the Board and by the insight and capability that he brings to our leadership team.”Parkinson was a co-founder of Kronos Incorporated, a $1.5 billion leader in workplace management. He was also a general partner of the New York Islanders hockey club during their four consecutive Stanley Cup wins. At present, Parkinson is on the board of the Academy of Applied Science, which administers Science, Technology, Engineering and Math programs for youth. He is also on the board of Escondido Innovations, an Arizona-based film production company.After receiving his MBA from the Wharton Graduate School, Parkinson started his career on Wall Street at the investment firm that became Drexel Burnham Lambert, where he grew to be a Senior Investment banking partner and key player in the halcyon days of leveraged buyouts and “highly confident” letters.In the early 1980s Parkinson moved to London as Senior Vice President of Hasbro where he was responsible for European operations. While in England, he purchased Vicarage Jaguar, a company that came to create a new niche in luxury motorcars. He also acted as an advisor to Mohamed Al-Fayed at Harrods as well as several UK companies and investment funds. Since that time, Parkinson has functioned as advisor, investor, owner or CEO of several successful ventures.-- 30 --CONTACT: Linda Richards, Urbix Resources pr@grupourbix.com(805) 459-1550 UrbixResources.comAbout Urbix Resources:Urbix Resources LLC is one of the premier providers of refined graphite powders, pristine graphene, and specialty graphite products in the world. Urbix is also an expert in li-ion battery cell design and boasts next generation high voltage electrolyte and fast charging electrode nanoarchitecture. The company creates radical change in the way natural graphite is refined and commercialized, and specializes in all aspects of the graphite value chain. It is a premier provider of refined graphite powders, pristine graphene, and specialty graphite products. Urbix’s advanced technology includes environmentally and cost conscious purification methods and significant intellectual property developments in a wide range of applications. The Urbix laboratory is located in Mesa, Arizona with commercial milling operations outside Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.



