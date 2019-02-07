Nexcopy products available through on-line ecommerce retail channels.

Nexcopy Inc.

Nexcopy’s line of flash memory duplicators are now available through online retail channels such as Amazon, Wal-Mart, Kmart, NewEgg and Rakuten.

LAKE FOREST, CA, USA, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexcopy Inc. , is a leading developer and manufacturer of flash memory duplicators, flash drive printers and advanced function flash memory drives. Since March of 2004, Nexcopy products have been available through a world-wide network of authorized resellers. However, with the increased demand for buying product on-line, Nexcopy has taken the necessary steps to make our products available via ecommerce retail channels.Greg Morris, CEO of Nexcopy, comments, “We are a solutions driven company who take pride in making sure our customers get the right equipment for their application. With the increased demand of flash memory devices as a tool for dissemination of information, many Nexcopy clients are needing to expand their production needs. By providing an on-line purchase mechanism, the process to acquire additional Nexcopy gear is quick and easy.”Morris continues, “It’s important to understand, with optical drives all but gone in computers and laptops, flash memory is the product of choice in today’s market to share and spread information. This shift in computer hardware is having a direct impact on the demand for Nexcopy equipment.”Nexcopy USB duplicator systems, Secure Digital (SD), microSD and Compact Flash (CF), are available through a network of on-line ecommerce retailers. The ecommerce websites which list Nexcopy equipment are house-hold names with trusted purchasing experiences. These on-line retailers include: Amazon, WalMart, Kmart, NewEgg and Rakuten.Morris concludes, “We still encourage clients to contact Nexcopy through phone, email or our on-line instant chat with any questions they may have before purchase. We are a U.S. company, based in Southern California, with a reputation for being knowledgeable and experienced. We are happy to spread the wealth on what we know. On-line purchasing simply makes the acquisition process, painless.”About Nexcopy Inc.Nexcopy was incorporated and started in 2004. Nexcopy specializes in developing and manufacturing the finest and most feature rich flash memory duplicators and printers in the market. Nexcopy continues to expand with advanced function USB flash drives, USB copy protection and Apple device copy protection. Pioneering the solid-state memory duplication market, Nexcopy supplies Central and South America, Europe, India, Asia, Pacific Rim and serves the U.S. market through its U.S. headquarters at: 13 Orchard Road, Suite 102, Lake Forest, CA 92630 U.S.A.



