Uptown Dallas' McKinney & Olive Earns LEED Gold Certification

The Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects design McKinney & Olive provides a welcoming street-level view in pedestrian-friendly Uptown Dallas. USGBC recognized The Crescent® with a LEED silver-certification for an existing building, LEED-EB: O&M v2009.

Concurrent with McKinney & Olive earning LEED Gold, USGBC also recognized the iconic The Crescent® with a LEED silver-certification for an existing building.

We are committed to making improvements to properties we manage that result in environmentally-sound operating practices which benefit our communities, our customers, and customers' bottom lines.” — Angelique Wade, Crescent’s General Manager for McKinney & Olive

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) and J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced today that McKinney & Olive earned additional recognition as an environmentally friendly and customer-focused building when it secured LEED® v4 for Building Operations & Maintenance: Existing Buildings Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. USGBC LEED v4 certification is the most rigorous of the green building program designations.

McKinney & Olive achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. The LEED v4 O+M: EB certification cited McKinney & Olive for indoor environmental quality, water efficiency and energy and atmosphere improvement.

More than 75 percent of the building’s offices have quality views of outdoors. Inside water use was reduced by 35 percent and outdoor water use reduced by 68 percent compared to the LEED baseline. McKinney and Olive also ranks in the top 10% in energy efficiency among similar properties.

McKinney & Olive’s sleek design, featuring a sheer glass façade, roof-top terrace and one-acre outdoor piazza provides a creative space for office customers and connects McKinney & Olive with the community. The open-space piazza with tables, park benches and water features attracts the community to McKinney & Olive as an outdoor space to enjoy in pedestrian-friendly Uptown Dallas, adding to the area’s reputation as a walkable, livable community.

According to Angelique Wade, Crescent’s General Manager for McKinney & Olive, and a member of the first project team to obtain a LEED certification for Existing Building Operations and Maintenance in Dallas-Fort Worth, it is fitting that concurrent with McKinney & Olive earning LEED Gold, USGBC also recognized The Crescent® with a LEED silver-certification for an existing building, LEED-EB: O&M v2009. This designation recognizes existing buildings that continue to evolve with green building standards. The Crescent® is widely credited with starting the renaissance of Uptown Dallas when the three-tower, mix-use retail facility opened in 1986.

Crescent is the property management company for both McKinney & Olive and The Crescent®

In 2016, The Crescent® completed a $33 million dollar upgrade that opened the office towers and mix-use retail space to the community. Outdoor courtyards with open gardens and terraces serve as gathering spaces. Tree-lined walkways, retail storefronts and restaurants with street entrances facilitate community access. Upgrades also included additional energy efficiencies and water savings for the office towers.

“McKinney & Olive and The Crescent LEED certifications demonstrate tremendous green building leadership,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize the built environment by providing everyone with healthy, green and high performing buildings. McKinney & Olive and The Crescent serve as prime examples of how the work of innovative building projects can use local solutions to make a global impact on the environment.”

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), an internationally-recognized green building certification rating system developed by USGBC, is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

“Crescent is committed to continue making improvements to the properties we manage,” said Wade. “These improvements result in environmentally-sound operating practices which benefit our communities, our customers, and our customers' bottom lines.”

Crescent also developed McKinney & Olive, which was designed by world-renowned architect Cesar Pelli. McKinney & Olive offers world-class architecture, premier office space, along with exclusive restaurant and retail options in the vibrant, pedestrian-oriented Uptown Dallas neighborhood.



ABOUT J.P. MORGAN GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than $135 billion in assets under management and over 800 professionals (as of September 30, 2018), we offer strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity and credit, infrastructure, transportation, liquid alternatives, and hedge funds. Operating from 23 offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client’s specific objectives. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management and investment capacity of more than $4 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I, the company acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily and hospitality assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.