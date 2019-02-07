Rhino Shield Explains the Value of Ceramic Coatings

Vinyl used to be the only solution for repainting walls. Rhino Shield discusses the benefits and technology behind ceramic coatings.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Before Rhino Shield serviced Jacksonville , the only available product as an alternative to costly wall repainting was vinyl siding. Rhino Shield knew that ceramics were the missing key to providing durability and that solar ray reflectivity and breathability were the essential key characteristics that we’re needed to guarantee that durability and would eventually lead to a breakthrough product.Beginning development in 2000, Rhino Shield has continued to grow its business year over year and has designed one of the most recognizable premium wall coating products the industry has ever seen. Since its foundation, Rhino Shield has been focused on providing the single most durable and the longest lasting ceramic wall coating product that would change the entire nature of the repainting cycle, providing peace of mind, ease of use, and the kind of dedicated support businesses and residential customers deserved.When coming up with a new product for the paint industry, Rhino Shield wanted to create a few noticeable differences that set itself apart from the other generic products. Traditional exterior paint is typically over 60% water, and in stark contrast, Rhino Shield is almost 80% solid which is one of the number one reasons for its long lasting durability that can withstand almost any climate, especially the harsh Florida climate in Jacksonville. Rhino Shields ceramic microspheres can replace traditional paint filters such as chalk. These tightly packed microspheres provide an insulating barrier against heat, UV rays and coating break down, and Rhino Shield also dries eight to ten times thicker than traditional paint due to its large percentage of solids offering for greater protection over generic paints.Because traditional paint requires constant repainting almost every 3-5 years, Rhino Shield saves you money and inconvenience by eliminating repainting. With a guaranteed warranty of 25 years, Rhino Shield can save a homeowner thousands of dollars, and provide superior protection to your businesses and residential home.Using Rhino Shield not only protects your valuable property from the harsh weather and other elements but can also increase the resale value of your home and provides a transferable warranty. Adding even more value, Rhino Shield is extremely eco-friendly, protecting the planet and your home.Repainting your home or business can be a challenging task, and Rhino Shield of Jacksonville is here to help you throughout the entire process.To learn more and to connect with Rhino Shield, click here.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.