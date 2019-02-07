Bringing Color to the Classics: African American Artists Inspire With Their Talent

Giving Voices to Hope event speakers and performers holding up copies of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights

The power of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the power of ideas to change the world. It inspires us to continue working to ensure that all people can gain freedom, equality and dignity.” — Pamela T. Simonson, CAAPA Co-Founder

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To kick off Black History Month, a special concert was held at the Church of Scientology’s National Affairs Office to celebrate diversity and the power of music – all while promoting human rights. The program embraced the idea of the inalienable rights of all people, of every color, every race and ethnic group. The Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts, known as CAAPA for short, joined with Youth for Human Rights International to put on a classical concert in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC.

Tenor Edward Washington II and Baritone Daniel Rich, two of the finest singers in the classical music world inspired the audience with their Giving Voices to Hope concert. The two vocalists, based in New York, have thrilled audiences with their dynamic renditions of classic spirituals, Broadway numbers, as well as opera performances. The theme promoted positive messages and human rights awareness such as equality, non-discrimination, freedom of expression, and freedom of thought. Each song or piece performed related to one of the human rights articles listed in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“The power of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the power of ideas to change the world. It inspires us to continue working to ensure that all people can gain freedom, equality and dignity. One vital aspect of this task is to empower people to demand what is already guaranteed: their fundamental human rights,” said CAAPA Co-Founder, Pamela T. Simonson in her welcome message.

Black History Month is known as a time to celebrate the great accomplishments of the African American community despite a history of oppression and discrimination in the United States. Despite continuous efforts to improve society, there is still evidence of racial and religious discrimination across the United States. A survey conducted by CBS News in 2018 revealed that 64 percent of Americans said racism remains a major problem in our society. Therefore the importance of awareness of human rights was discussed.

The concert also included a showing of the award-winning 10 minute documentary, “The Story of Human Rights” which goes over the full history of human rights as a concept. Erica Rodgers, National Director of Youth for Human Rights International stated, “Artists play a huge role on the global stage. Their messages help change the culture. The messages shared here today promote hope. Hope for a society where all people are treated with equality and dignity.”



More about CAAPA:

The Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts, know as CAAPA for short, has the mission of “Bringing Color to the Classics!”. They do this by supporting Black classical musicians and others in the performing arts. CAAPA's vision is to help promote opportunities for Black classical musicians and others in the performing arts through arts performances, education, and outreach. You can learn more by going to https://4caapa.org/



About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such a through art series, concerts and other interactive community events. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has -- and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org or watch a documentary on how Youth for Human Rights began.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.