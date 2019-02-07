Smarter Business Moves Up the TPI Ranks

Smarter Business

The latest energy third party intermediary (TPI) index sees business energy broker Smarter Business move into a top three position in the independent rankings.

HAYWARDS HEATH, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cornwall Insight, a leading utility industry consultancy, recently released its latest TPI Index, in which TPI Smarter Business is ranked as the third largest TPI in the UK. Cornwall Insight’s quarterly report gives readers an overall understanding of how the energy market and its professionals are performing. It also recognises TPIs for their achievements.

The team at Smarter Business see gaining a ‘podium place’ as a significant achievement for the company, which is fast overtaking its competitors.

Smarter Business CEO Bradley Wingrave says: “We are extremely proud that a leading researcher in the industry has recognised Smarter Business’ growth and strength. We are determined to continue with our ambitious growth plans and to succeed in our mission to help all businesses achieve cost savings, maximise efficiencies, and pursue their goals through our comprehensive suite of services. The recognition by Cornwall Insights is testament to our hard-working staff and our thousands of loyal customers helping us in our journey towards delivering on this vision.”

Tyler Trenam, Smarter Business Marketing Manager adds: “The Cornwall ranking complements Smarter Business’ 9.1 rating on Trustpilot and adds to our mounting list of achievements, including shortlisted in five categories at The Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) 2018. We were also the first broker to be awarded Total Gas & Power’s (TGP’s) Platinum Accredited Quality Compliance Badge in recognition for meeting TGP’s compliance target for energy sales for a year. And this is just the beginning…”

How TPIs are ranked

On a quarterly basis, Cornwall Insight profiles what they believe to be the most notable TPI competitors in the SME and I&C markets. They have been derived by Cornwall Insight from existing knowledge, supplemented by information from the public domain including TPI websites, Companies House, social media outlets, trade press and the Utilities Intermediaries Association (UIA).

TPIs are assessed on four parameters:

Services

Finances

Employee numbers

Contracts

After a thorough analysis by Cornwall Insight, Smarter Business was ranked third of all TPIs assessed.

About Smarter Business

Smarter Business is one of the UK’s leading independent consultancies, helping businesses secure the most comprehensive savings solutions from utilities contract management and procurement to business loans and facilities maintenance.

https://smarterbusiness.co.uk/

About Cornwall Insight

Getting to grips with the intricacies embedded in energy and water markets can be a daunting task. There is a wealth of information online to help you keep up-to-date with the latest developments, but finding what you are looking for and understanding the impact for your business can be tough. That’s where Cornwall Insight comes in, providing independent and objective expertise.

https://www.cornwall-insight.com/





