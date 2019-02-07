23.5 g/t Gold Reported at Guyana Goldstrike's Marudi Project

Reported Assays of 23.59 g/t Au over 0.60 Metres within 3.60 Metres of 4.82 g/t Au in Trench TTR-18-10

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (GYA.V) reported high-grade assays from trench TTR-18-10 at the Toucan Ridge area on its Marudi Gold Project located in the Guiana Gold Belt, Guyana, South America.Trench TTR-18-10Trench TTR-18-10 final assay results from quartzite-metachert (host rock) have returned high-grade values of 23.59 g/t Au over 0.60 metres within 3.60 metres of 4.82 g/t Au. In addition, an assay result of 0.43 g/t Au over 20.90 metres was obtained from colluvium at the overburden-saprolite interface, continuing downslope from the high-grade interval described above.Trench TTR-18-10 is located approximately 350 metres eastward of trench TTR-18-06 and was trenched for 354.50 metres with 134 samples taken. Five sections have been identified as bearing quartzite-metachert host rock. The Toucan Ridge area of interest continues for more than 1.75 kilometres to the east of trench TTR-18-05.For the complete news release visit the link below



