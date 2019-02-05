Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor: Special Envoy To Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Elan Carr Travels to Slovakia and Belgium

Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Elan Carr will travel to Slovakia and Belgium February 5–7.

In Slovakia, Special Envoy Carr will attend a conference on Combating Anti-Semitism in the OSCE Region February 5–6. This high-level conference in Bratislava will gather government representatives, political leaders, and relevant stakeholders from academic, civil society, and the media to participate in a dialogue about challenges and good practices in addressing anti-Semitism.

Special Envoy Carr will then travel to Brussels, Belgium February 7 to participate in a conference on Combating Anti-Semitism and Better Protecting Jewish Communities Across the European Union. This conference will gather European Union member states to discuss efforts to continue addressing the needs of European Jewish communities.

Please contact DRL-Press@state.gov for more information.