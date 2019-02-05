Indian Energy Undergrad Internship Program Now Accepting Applications: Apply by March 1

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Indian Energy, Sandia National Laboratories is now accepting applications for a 12-week internship based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Interns will gain first-hand experience with existing tribal energy projects and exposure to issues concerning tribal energy technology use and application.

Current full-time undergraduate students with a minimum GPA of 3.0 are eligible to apply. Successful candidates must also meet the following qualifications:

Currently attending and enrolled full time (or scheduled to graduate in the spring) in an accredited undergraduate program

Ability to work up to 40 hours per week during the summer

U.S. citizenship

Specific interest in tribal energy.

Over the course of the 12-week internship, interns may:

Work with existing tribal energy projects and gain exposure to issues concerning energy technology use and application

Interact with Sandia's energy program staff and American Indian tribes interested in energy systems

Work directly with experienced peers on energy systems and tribal energy projects

Travel locally for field visits to current tribal energy projects.

Many factors are considered in the selection of an intern, including interests, academic achievement, and applicable experience, as well as Sandia's workforce needs. Applicants must pass a pre-employment security check (local and federal law enforcement, driver's history, personal references, and education, credit, and employment checks).