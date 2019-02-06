Bonanza Creek Energy Adjusts Scheduled Start Time of Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) has adjusted the scheduled start time of its fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 28, 2019, to 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time), from the previously scheduled start time of 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The Company still plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 operating and financial results after the market closes on February 27, 2019. A live webcast and replay of this event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.bonanzacrk.com . Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

Type Phone Number Passcode Live participant 877-793-4362 3582918 Replay 855-859-2056 3582918

About Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.



Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the Rocky Mountain region in the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: “BCEI.” For more information about the Company, please visit www.bonanzacrk.com . Please note that the Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website.

For further information, please contact:

Doug Atkinson

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

720-225-6690

datkinson@bonanzacrk.com



