David Anthony Miranda, MD shares insight into Texas' medically underserved communities

Physician David Anthony Miranda, MD looks at efforts to tackle the issue of medically underserved populations in the state of Texas.

WEST LAKE HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the second largest state in the U.S., large swathes of Texas are currently considered 'medically underserved' by many of the nation's doctors and other medical professionals. Second only to Alaska in size, the Lone Star State is around 70 percent larger than third place California at over 260,000 square miles. As a result, and thanks to its many highly remote, rural populations, much of the state today struggles with inadequate critical medical cover according to David Anthony Miranda, MD , a San Antonio-based physician specializing in care in rural areas for more than 30 years."Much of the state," says Dr. Miranda, "is considered 'medically underserved,' meaning that fast, efficient, flexible, and dependable emergency care is out of reach for a large portion of the population."Medically underserved communities, which are also commonly known as medically underserved areas and medically underserved populations, are particular geographic locations wherein which residents encounter a lack of—or reduced access to—both emergency and more routine medical care infrastructure, services, and associated facilities."Freestanding emergency rooms have improved the situation here in Texas in more recent years, although these and similar such facilities still exist in the greatest numbers and concentrations in larger towns and cities, rather than in much more remote, rural areas where they're most needed," Dr. David Miranda explains.The solution, he says, is to invest in further freestanding emergency rooms, focusing first and foremost on areas currently deemed to be medically underserved."Further to investing in the construction of more well-situated freestanding emergency rooms, it's also important that doctors and patients alike continue to embrace specialized telemedicine and telehealth services," adds the physician.A loose term for various rapidly evolving medical sector technologies, telemedicine has seen significant growth in day-to-day medical care in the last decade and has now started to gain traction within more specialized urgent and emergency care. "The service affords incredible convenience to patients, especially those in more rural areas, and allows those who may otherwise currently be deemed 'medically underserved' to quickly connect with a physician," reveals Dr. Miranda.Furthermore, Dr. Miranda is also keen to champion recent efforts by the state of Texas to solve the problem of medically underserved communities by addressing its ongoing shortage of qualified physicians.Texas is currently working on—or has recently completed—the construction of numerous additional and much called for medical schools. These include the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Texas Rio Grande School of Medicine in Edinburg, the University of the Incarnate School of Osteopathic Medicine in San Antonio, the University of Houston College of Medicine, and a further medical school at Sam Houston State University."There's also the Texas Christian University," adds Dr. Miranda, wrapping up, "andthe University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth who are working together to begin teaching medicine this year in order to help tackle the current shortage of medical care services in large parts of the state."Throughout more than three decades in medicine , David Anthony Miranda , MD has spent time practicing in New York, Mississippi, California, and elsewhere across the United States. He is currently based in San Antonio, Texas. A partner of Fit-Life MD, a physician-owned medical wellness and fitness center located in the city, Dr. Miranda's personal interests include investing in publicly-traded healthcare stocks as well as enjoying theater, film, and music.



