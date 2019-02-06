Best Sand™ and UNIPAR® Fill Bunkers at 44 Top-Ranked Courses

Nearly half of top 100 US golf courses using company’s bunker sand

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covia announced today that with the joining of Fairmount Santrol and Unimin last June to form Covia, Best Sand and UNIPAR bunker sand and topdressing can be sourced from the same company. Nearly half of top 100 golf courses in the U.S. are using Best Sand and UNIPAR bunker sand – making Covia products the clear choice of America’s best facilities.



Whether on the tees, the greens, or the hazards, consistency and playability set Covia’s golf sand apart. The cleaner, pure white sand that is always playable—with championship-level performance and enduring aesthetics­—is an important reason why country clubs and courses can attract new members.

Superintendents and course maintenance directors, thinking about spring restoration projects, can count on Covia’s coast-to-coast supply capabilities to ensure fast, door-to-door solutions with a comprehensive distribution network. Nearly 50 plants with more than 50 million tons of annual production capacity are strategically located, defining Covia as the dependable supplier. One course maintenance director said, “The Company has a great product, regardless of the course location. You know what you’re going to get; you know the product that’s coming to you.”

“We’re a new company with the same enduring commitment to our customers, which was the promise of Fairmount Santrol and Unimin,” said Terry Gwinn, regional sales manager for golf and turf products. “Our name has changed, but our desire to see golf courses impress their players is permanent.”

Covia is showcasing its golf sand product lines in booth 1919 at the Golf Industry Show February 6-7 at the San Diego Convention Center.

About Covia

Covia is a leading provider of minerals and material solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets, representing the legacy and combined strengths from the June 2018 joining of Unimin and Fairmount Santrol. The Company is a leading provider of diversified mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports and recreation markets. The Company offers a broad array of high-quality products, including high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems and coated materials, delivered through its comprehensive distribution network. Covia offers its Energy customers an unparalleled selection of proppant solutions, additives, and coated products to enhance well productivity and to address both surface and down-hole challenges in all well environments. Covia has built long-standing relationships with a broad customer base consisting of blue-chip customers. Underpinning these strengths is an unwavering commitment to safety and to sustainable development further enhancing the value that Covia delivers to all of its stakeholders. For more information, visit CoviaCorp.com .

Contact

Dave Reavis

Director of Communications

440.214.3200 x 40287

Dave.Reavis@coviacorp.com



