Auto Finance Experts Outside Financial Recently Featured by AAA in a Discussion on Buying a Car

Outside Financial was featured in a publication by the American Automobile Association (AAA) in an article detailing valuable tips on purchasing a car.

MIDLOTHIAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Automobile Association, or AAA, has been providing consumers with access to resources, information, and valuable services for decades. Even today, they are still a trusted authority that goes above and beyond to educate consumers and help them get the most for their money. A recent AAA blog post highlighted the auto finance experts at Outside Financial in a discussion about the best way to get started when buying a new car.

Though buying a car may seem like a relatively cut-and-dry process, consumers must sift through and process a great deal of information to determine which car is best for their needs and how much they can afford to spend on it. The recent blog post from the AAA entitled How Much Car Can I Afford? is designed to make this process easier and help consumers buy the right cars at the right prices. The AAA interviewed Sonia Steinway, President of Outside Financial, a group of auto loan experts, to get her take on making the process as painless as possible.

Outside Financial’s Car Buying Advice

Steinway points out that no matter where consumers obtain their loans, the financier will look at something called the “Three Cs”. These are the consumers’ credit scores, collateral, and capacity to pay. Generally speaking, consumers who have good credit, who choose automobiles with a good loan-to-value ratio, and who can prove they have the ability to make the payments set forth by the loan conditions are those most likely to be approved for high-dollar loans with low interest rates.

Steinway also points out that an automobile is the second-largest purchase most people will ever make (second only to their homes), so it’s important for consumers to do their research when it comes to lenders, automobiles, and even common fees that they might find in their contracts. Not all lenders give each of the Three Cs the same weight, either, and this is why consumers’ loan offers and interest rates may vary from one lender to the next.

Follow the link above to learn more about AAA’s tips and Outside Financial’s advice for discovering how much car you can afford. To see if you prequalify for a loan for a new or used car (or even to refinance), visit Outside Financial’s website, where you can enter your details and view your offers in minutes without affecting your credit score.

About the Company: Outside Financial is headquartered in Virginia and serves consumers across the country by providing them with expert information about the auto loan industry, their rights, and their options. Outside Financial also provides auto loan prequalification to consumers in a handful of states and it aims to expand its reach even further in the coming months. The team of financial, technical, and legal experts work together to make sure consumers understand the lending process, what lenders look for, and the types of avoidable fees they may impose. Though the company is relatively new to the industry, it has already made waves in numerous states with mentions by AAA, NerdWallet, and other high-profile sites. For more information please visit www.outsidefinancial.com.







