Coursedog partners with N2N Services to provide real-time integration to customers.

DULUTH, GEORGIA, USA, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- N2N Services, Inc., a leading platform provider for Higher Education systems integration, today announced a strategic partnership with Coursedog, Inc. With this partnership, Coursedog will integrate its Course Scheduling applications with N2N’s turnkey cloud integration platform, Illuminate, to provide real-time integration options to customers.N2N’s Illuminate enables partners to deliver integration solutions quickly and easily. Through N2N’s platform, higher education customers will be able to connect their ERP systems including Ellucian™, Peoplesoft® and Jenzabar® to Coursedog’s scheduling applications for real-time integration or for scheduled data syncing. More information can be found at Coursedog’s website: www.coursedog.com “N2N is pleased to partner with Coursedog to enable real-time data integration. We’re confident that Coursedog applications, powered by N2N’s integration platform, will provide real-time and interactive solutions needed to enhance institutional efficiencies and support comprehensive student success,” explained Kiran Kodithala CEO and founder of N2N Services Inc. “N2N is committed to collaborations, such as with Coursedog, that have a direct impact on student services and institutional effectiveness.”For more information, please contact the Coursedog sales team at: jwenig@coursedog.comAbout CoursedogY Combinator-backed Coursedog is a SaaS platform for universities that eliminates the manual work in class planning. Coursedog builds schedules for 200,000 university students around the country and works with 15 universities to optimize their course & room scheduling, and also offers solutions for automating curriculum management and event scheduling.About N2NN2N Services Inc. is a leader in enterprise application and data integration. N2N’s Illuminate platform is a cloud based SaaS platform providing standards based, turnkey integration enabling organizations to plug-in new SaaS applications in a matter of minutes to meet strategic goals. Illuminate integration platform is used by more than 200 academic institutions(providing student services to over 1 million students) and enable institutions to meet strategic objectives. N2N Services Inc. is based in Atlanta, GA. Learn more about N2N Services Inc. and the Illuminate platform by visiting http://www.illuminateapp.com/ Media Contacts:N2N Services, Inc.Danielle WhitneyE-mail: danielle.whitney@n2nservices.comPhone: 888-651-3309x23CoursedogJustin WenigEmail: jwenig@coursedog.comPhone: 646-853-5446© Copyright N2N Services, Inc. 2019.Trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.



