Alyce n Maille Eclipse Stainless Steel Pendant Worn by Ellen Tamaki on Charmed Episode 111

Actress Ellen Tamaki (playing Niko Hamada) wears Alyce n Maille Eclipse Stainless Steel Pendant on Charmed Episode 111 (air date January 27, 2019).

ORLANDO, FLA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Nyiri of Alyce n Maille (http://alycenmaille.com) is pleased to announce that actress Ellen Tamaki wore the designer's handcrafted stainless steel Eclipse Pendant on Episode 111 of CW TV's "Charmed." The episode aired January 27, 2019. This marks the 11th television placement for Alyce n Maille jewelry, which has previously appeared on “Arrow,” "Bones," "Jane the Virgin," "The Originals," and "The Vampire Diaries."

"Seeing my Eclipse Pendant worn by Ms. Tamaki on the episode “Witch Perfect” was great fun! The necklace is reminiscent of celestial events of the sun and moon, making it a perfect fit for the show’s ‘supernatural’ spirit,” remarked Jennifer.

This original Alyce n Maille design was selected for Ms. Tamaki, who plays character Niko Hamada, by the wardrobe stylist for "Charmed," in collaboration with California-based The Artisan Group®.

The unique and stylish pendant was handcrafted by Jennifer using high quality stainless steel. She notes, "It’s the perfect minimalist piece… with an individual touch." She adds that, "stainless steel is a terrific alternative to sterling silver since it has all the strength, beauty and drama of silver, yet doesn’t tarnish."

The necklace retails for $35.00 and is available to purchase at alycenmaille.com.

Alyce n Maille has become a popular jewelry resource for Hollywood stylists. Most recently Emily Bett Rickards (playing Felicity Smoak) wore Alyce n Maille’s Sweet Pea Necklace on episode 705 of The CW’s “Arrow.” Justina Machado ("Six Feet Under," "Queen of the South") wore a pair of Turquoise Crystal Chandelier Earrings on Episode 403 of “Jane the Virgin.” Also on “Jane the Virgin,” Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez wore a Crystal and Gold Bracelet on Episode 314 (air date March 20, 2017) and Carrie Madsen (playing fertility clinic director Diane) wore a Blue Twist Necklace on Episode 122.

In December 2016, the company's Forever Gold Tassel Earrings were worn by actress Kristen Gutoskie (playing character Seline) on the mid-season finale of the CW Network's "The Vampire Diaries." This was the fourth appearance of Alyce n Maille jewelry on that show, with Candice King (as Caroline Forbes) wearing a pair of Keepsake Crystal and Pearl Earrings on Episode 521; Nina Dobrev (as Elena Gilbert) donning a Blue Frost Crystal Pendant on Episode 622, and Scarlett Byrne (as Nora Hildegarde) modeling a pair of Lilac Crystal and Gold Earring on Episode 706.

Jennifer's jewelry has also been worn by actress Bridget Newton on Episode 1120 of "Bones" and by Rebecca Breeds on five episodes of "The Originals."

Alyce n Maille jewelry has been showcased at GBK Luxury Celebrity Gift Lounges for the MTV Movie Awards, the Primetime Emmy Awards, and New York Fashion Week. It’s Not About Me TV has described Jennifer’s designs as "beautiful," while the Los Angeles Informer has called then "stunning."

Alyce n Maille was founded in 2012. Read more about Jennifer and her small business success at alycenmaille.com.

In addition to being an accomplished jewelry designer, Jennifer is an animal lover. Supporting a cause that is close to her heart, Jennifer donates a portion of proceeds from the sale of Alyce n Maille jewelry to Dolly’s Foundation (dollysfoundation.org), during her annual November fundraiser. Dolly's foundation provides community support for pet owners in need in the central Florida area, including financial assistance for spaying/neutering, shots, and food.

Follow Alyce n Maille on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest (@AlycenMaille).

For more information about The Artisan Group, visit theartisangroup.org.

ABOUT ALYCENAMAILLE

Alyce n Maille (http://alycenmaille.com) is a collection of artisan-made chain maille jewelry and accessories with a hint of old world charm. Every piece of Alyce n Maille jewelry is carefully handcrafted by Jennifer using the highest quality materials. Her unique work is truly an art form in craftsmanship. When buying from Alyce n Maille, one not only gets an amazing quality piece of handcrafted jewelry but a unique one-on-one experience with the artist.

Purchasing from Alyce n Maille directly helps the artist and her family and not a big box store.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.