Hi-Crush Partners LP Announces Special Meeting of Unitholders for Proposed Conversion and Record Date

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP), "Hi-Crush" or the "Partnership," today announced that it has set a record date of February 19, 2019 for and in advance of a special meeting of its unitholders with respect to the proposed conversion of Hi-Crush from a Delaware limited partnership to a Delaware corporation (the "Conversion"). The date, time and location of the special meeting will be announced when it is set by the Board of Directors. The Partnership has filed a preliminary proxy statement regarding the special meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").



The Partnership’s unitholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2019 will be entitled to receive notice of the special meeting and to vote at the special meeting. Subject to receipt of unitholder approval, the Partnership currently expects to complete the Conversion shortly following conclusion of the special meeting. Upon completion of the Conversion, Hi-Crush is expected to be renamed "Hi-Crush Inc." and its common stock will be listed for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCR."

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a fully integrated, strategic provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry. We provide mine-to-wellsite logistics services that optimize proppant supply to customers in all major oil and gas basins in the United States, and own and operate multiple frac sand mining facilities and in-basin terminals. Our PropStream service, offering both container- and silo-based wellsite delivery and storage systems, provides the highest level of flexibility, safety and efficiency in managing the full scope and value of the proppant supply chain. Visit HiCrush.com.

No Solicitation

This communication relates to the Conversion. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of any vote or approval, in any jurisdiction, pursuant to the Conversion or otherwise.

Important Additional Information

In connection with the Conversion, the Partnership has filed with the SEC a proxy statement. The Conversion will be submitted to Partnership’s unitholders for their consideration. The Partnership may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the Conversion. The definitive proxy statement will be sent to the unitholders of the Partnership. This document is not a substitute for the proxy statement that will be filed with the SEC or any other documents that the Partnership may file with the SEC or send to unitholders of the Partnership in connection with the Conversion. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE PARTNERSHIP ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT THAT HAS BEEN FILED REGARDING THE CONVERSION AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE CONVERSION AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and security holders are able to obtain free copies of proxy statement and all other documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by the Partnership through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by the Partnership will be made available free of charge on the Partnership’s website at www.hicrush.com, under the heading "Investors," or by directing a request to Investor Relations, Hi-Crush Partners LP, 1330 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 600, Houston, TX 77056, Tel. No. (713) 980-6270.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Partnership is managed and operated by the board of directors and executive officers of its general partner, Hi-Crush GP LLC (our "General Partner"). The Partnership, our General Partner and our General Partner’s directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect to the Conversion.

Information regarding our General Partner’s directors and executive officers is contained in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2017 fiscal year filed with the SEC on February 20, 2018, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K. You can obtain a free copy of these documents at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by accessing the Partnership’s website at www.hicrush.com.

Investors may obtain additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the Conversion by reading the proxy statement regarding the Conversion. You may obtain free copies of this document as described above.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "potential," "create," "intend," "could," "may," "foresee," "plan," "will," "guidance," "look," "outlook," "goal," "future," "assume," "forecast," "build," "focus," "work," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Conversion, descriptions of the post-Conversion company and its operations, transition plans, opportunities and anticipated future performance. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. These include the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the Conversion, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the abandonment of the proposed Conversion, the possibility that unitholders of the Partnership may not approve the Conversion, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the Conversion, the risk that any announcements relating to the Conversion could have adverse effects on the market price of the Partnership’s common units, the risk that the Conversion and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of the Partnership to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers and on their operating results and businesses generally, the risk the pending Conversion could distract management of the Partnership and that the Partnership will incur substantial costs, the risk that problems arise that may result in the post-Conversion company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected, the risk that the post-Conversion company may be unable to achieve expected benefits of the Conversion or it may take longer than expected to achieve those benefits and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond the Partnership’s control, including those detailed in the Partnership’s annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that are available on its website at www.hicrush.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Partnership believes to be reasonable but that may not prove to be accurate. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Partnership undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

Investor contact:

Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst

Marc Silverberg, ICR

ir@hicrush.com

(713) 980-6270

