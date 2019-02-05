SemCAMS’ Wapiti Gas Plant Completed on Budget, Ahead of Schedule

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemCAMS, a subsidiary of SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG), today announced that it has completed commissioning of its Wapiti Gas Plant, which is now fully operational. The 200-mmcf-per-day plant, which is 95 percent contracted, began processing raw sour gas and sending the sales gas to market on January 27, 2019, more than two months ahead of the original April 1, 2019 target. Costs to construct the plant came in on budget.



/EIN News/ -- “The successful completion of this project on budget and ahead of schedule reflects the strength of SemCAMS’ engineering and operations staff and the company’s best-in-class ability to execute complex, large-scale projects in a safe, cost-efficient and timely manner,” said Dave Gosse, President of SemCAMS ULC and Executive Vice President at SemGroup. “We look forward to continuing this trend on the other projects we are pursuing in our effort to provide Montney and Duvernay producers competitive and cost-effective midstream services.”

The Wapiti Gas Plant has a full collection of midstream services including compression, sour gas sweetening, liquid recovery and condensate stabilization. The plant is currently connected to Nova Gas Transmission Ltd. Pipeline to transport sales gas to market, and an additional sales gas connection to the Alliance Pipeline is expected to be complete in April. The dual sales gas connections ensure customer flexibility and variability on their sales gas egress. In addition, the plant is interconnected into the other gas plants in the SemCAMS network via the Wapiti/Simonette Pipeline Systems, providing additional operational synergies to producers.

For additional information, please contact Rob Nimmo, Director, Business Development, at 403.536.3000.

About SemCAMS

SemCAMS ULC, a subsidiary of SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG), is a gathering and processing business which provides midstream solutions for natural gas producers in Western Canada. SemCAMS is one of Alberta’s largest licensed sour gas processors with Duvernay and Montney facilities located near Whitecourt and Fox Creek, and a plant under construction in the Wapiti area south of Grand Prairie. The company also operates sweet gas processing facilities in this region. SemCAMS is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

About SemGroup

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) moves energy across North America through a network of pipelines, processing plants, refinery-connected storage facilities and deep-water marine terminals with import and export capabilities. SemGroup serves as a versatile connection between upstream oil and gas producers and downstream refiners and end users. Key areas of operation and growth include western Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. SemGroup is committed to safe, environmentally sound operations. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has additional offices in Calgary, Alberta; Denver, Colo.; and Houston, Texas.

SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com , our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this Press Release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this Press Release may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Kevin Greenwell

918-524-8081

investor.relations@semgroupcorp.com

Media:

Tom Droege

918-524-8560

tdroege@semgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.