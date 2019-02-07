The “Growing” Crisis: We’re Running Out of Dirt

Scientists, academics, government and industry experts convene to address solutions

CARSON, CA, USA, February 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do the math. The foundation of the planetary food chain, of life as we know it, is soil, from which all food is “grown”. At the current rate of attrition, some scientists agree that we have no more than 60 years of harvests left. In order for agricultural supply to continue to meet demand, about 6 inches of topsoil is required of cultivable and grazing land. Mother Nature can only replace one inch every 500 years.

Responsible farmers and ranchers realize that lower yields and nutrients cost them $300 per acre for every year that the trend continues. Professional educators, R&D departments in the private sector, activists and the devoted members of public agencies have previously worked independently to sound the alarm that we are all at risk if we ignore the crisis of soil loss.

The Soil Science Society of America has recently provided a unique opportunity to share perspective and expertise at the SSSA International Soils Meeting, "Soils Across Latitudes”. Professors and students, suppliers and farmers, researchers and scientists ... came together. Over the 4-day event, 100’s of workshops, oral presentations, graduate student competitions and art exhibits supplemented a variety of social events during the January 6 – January 9 convention in San Diego, CA.

In this rare forum wherein science, government, academia and business openly exchanged all viewpoints and have learned from each other, the consensus is that the result was productive … highly informative, surprisingly eye-opening and much more than a little bit of fun.

Kathy Kellogg Johnson, Chief Sustainability Officer of Kellogg Garden Products, delivered an address entitled, “The Business of Soil: Past, Present and Future”. In her plenary session she provided special insight from Kellogg’s almost 100 years in the soil business. She expressed a very personal priority, beyond the commercial element, to expanding public awareness of the issue. Her message was clear: We must work together to build living soils and work with Mother Nature to restore what we have used up over that last century.

“The SSA International Soils Meeting was extraordinary. For the first time in their 83 year history the Soil Science Society brought together government, scientists, educators, students and industry for the sole focus on SOILS. The critical priority is a concerted movement toward the common goal of protecting soils world-wide and, in so doing, protect the environment and the ability of humanity to sustain itself” said Kathy Kellogg.



