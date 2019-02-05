Evolutyz Corp Hires Michelle Kronner As Head of Sales & Client Services

Evolutyz Corp

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago, Feb 5, 2109 – Evolutyz Corp a leading next-generation IT products, platforms, and services company, today announced that Michelle Kronner had joined the Company as Head of Sales. With an impressive track record and experience scaling staffing and services businesses, Michelle will lead the growth and strategic vision of Evolutyz Corp’s sales organization, team structure, and exceeding sales and revenue targets.“Michelle brings the perfect balance of strategic selling and key account management with the ability to build robust and strategic sales-driven organizations while driving client services,” said Raghavendra Hunasgi, CMO of Evolutyz. “Michelle’s expertise will help Evolutyz achieve sales targets, identify key opportunities, and accelerate company growth in core markets.”For over a decade, Michelle has held leadership positions in sales and business development and shown success in strategic go-to-market planning, sales compensation modeling, and executing product launches.“Evolutyz excited me as a company because of its disruptive nature in how it is changing the face of the IT industry (products, services, and staffing),” said Michelle. “I am looking forward to working with the entire team in achieving our sales goals and seeing an increase in the size and types of customers we service.”ABOUT EVOLUTYZ CORPEvolutyz Corp is a leading next-generation IT products, platforms, and services company delivering guaranteed business outcomes, seamless customer experience, actionable insights, and IP-led digital transformation. Evolutyz Corp brings unparalleled knowledge of domains, markets, and technology platforms, to enable clients to realize their business goals. For more information, visit evolutyz.com.



