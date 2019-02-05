CSW Industrials Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results

Highlights



Third quarter 2019 revenue from continuing operations of $77.5 million, up 12.3% compared to $69.0 million in the prior year period.

Third quarter 2019 GAAP operating income from continuing operations increased 19.0% to $9.4 million or 12.1% of sales, compared to $7.9 million or 11.4% of sales in the prior year period.

Third quarter 2019 GAAP net earnings from continuing operations increased to $6.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $2.6 million or $0.17 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted to apply a normalized tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations increased 37.3% to $7.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million or $0.32 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2018 increased 23.8% to $58.3 million compared to the prior year period of $47.1 million.

DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI), a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals, today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Net revenue during the fiscal third quarter of 2019 increased 12.3% to $77.5 million, compared to $69.0 million in the prior year period. Higher revenue was driven by increased sales in both the Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals segments primarily in the HVAC, architecturally-specified building products and general industrial end markets.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations increased 19.0% to $9.4 million, compared to $7.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by increased sales volumes.

Net income from continuing operations in the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $6.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted to apply a normalized tax rate, adjusted net income from continuing operations in the fiscal third quarter of 2019 was $7.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials’ Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report excellent third quarter results highlighted by double-digit organic revenue growth, which helped to bolster margins and generate 37% growth in adjusted net income. We continue to outpace the growth of the end markets we serve, which we attribute to our talented global workforce, customer focus, industry leading brands and quality products.”

Armes continued, “We continue to steward well the capital entrusted to us by directing cash to the opportunities providing the greatest risk-adjusted return. Underscoring this commitment, we returned $9.9 million to shareholders through share repurchases in the third fiscal quarter 2019 bringing the year-to-date total to $40.7 million.”

Third Quarter Results of Operations

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations increased 12.3% to $77.5 million, compared to $69.0 million in the prior year period.

Industrial Products segment revenue increased 15.3% to $43.7 million, compared to $37.9 million in the prior year period. Higher revenue was mainly the result of increased sales volume in HVAC and architecturally-specified building products end markets. GAAP segment operating income increased 11.0% to $8.1 million, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year period.

Specialty Chemicals segment revenue increased 8.7% to $33.8 million, compared to $31.1 million in the prior year period. Increased sales were driven by higher volumes in the general industrial and architecturally-specified building products end markets. GAAP segment operating income increased 17.9% to $4.6 million, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated gross profit increased 13.2% to $34.2 million, compared to $30.2 million in the prior year period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales increased to 44.2%, compared to 43.8% in the prior year period driven by sales leverage across operating segments.

Consolidated operating expenses in the current quarter were $24.8 million, or 32.0% of sales, and declined 30 basis points over the prior year level of $22.3 million, or 32.3% of sales. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by increased performance-based compensation as a result of stronger operating results and increased spending in the Industrial Products related to an ERP system upgrade of $0.4 million.

Reported net earnings from continuing operations increased to $6.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to $2.6 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted to apply a normalized tax rate, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations in the fiscal third quarter of 2019 increased 37.3% to $7.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to adjusted income from continuing operations of $5.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.cswindustrials.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0784 or 1-201-689-8560 (international) and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call.

To listen to a telephonic replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter confirmation code 13686796. The telephonic replay will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, and will last through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on CSW Industrials’ Investor Relations website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, effective tax rate, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes an analysis of adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income, and adjusted operating income, which are non-GAAP financial measures of performance. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and for a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful, see the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” section of this release.



About CSW Industrials

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC") and refrigeration applications, sealants and high performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC, industrial, rail, plumbing, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining and general industrial markets.

Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues, net $ 77,488 $ 69,036 $ 258,678 $ 242,757 Cost of revenues (43,260 ) (38,826 ) (140,153 ) (131,013 ) Gross profit 34,228 30,210 118,525 111,744 Selling, general and administrative expenses (24,807 ) (22,270 ) (74,156 ) (72,581 ) Operating income 9,421 7,940 44,369 39,163 Interest expense, net (289 ) (540 ) (1,094 ) (1,842 ) Other income, net 336 375 1,157 994 Income before income taxes 9,468 7,775 44,432 38,315 Provision for income taxes (3,471 ) (5,140 ) (12,005 ) (16,243 ) Income from continuing operations 5,997 2,635 32,427 22,072 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,016 ) (36,672 ) (616 ) (40,293 ) Net income $ 4,981 $ (34,037 ) $ 31,811 $ (18,221 ) Basic earnings (loss) earnings per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.39 $ 0.17 $ 2.09 $ 1.41 Discontinued operations (0.06 ) (2.34 ) (0.04 ) (2.57 ) Net income $ 0.33 $ (2.17 ) $ 2.05 $ (1.16 ) Diluted earnings (loss) earnings per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.39 $ 0.17 $ 2.07 $ 1.41 Discontinued operations (0.07 ) (2.34 ) (0.04 ) (2.57 ) Net income $ 0.32 $ (2.17 ) $ 2.03 $ (1.16 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,624 $ 11,706 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $701 and $1,015, respectively 50,277 63,383 Inventories, net 50,444 42,974 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,323 7,077 Current assets, discontinued operations 21 2,427 Total current assets 124,689 127,567 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $64,911 and $61,967, respectively 52,720 54,473 Goodwill . 80,838 81,764 Intangible assets, net 47,376 53,054 Other assets 11,861 23,958 Total assets $ 317,484 $ 340,816 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,514 $ 16,826 Accrued and other current liabilities 29,138 23,501 Current portion of long-term debt 561 561 Current liabilities, discontinued operations 168 3,966 Total current liabilities 44,381 44,854 Long-term debt 11,039 23,459 Retirement benefits payable 1,789 2,017 Other long-term liabilities 5,484 4,721 Noncurrent liabilities, discontinued operations 964 - Total liabilities 63,657 75,051 Equity: Common shares, $0.01 par value 158 158 Shares authorized – 50,000 Shares issued – 16,000 and 15,957, respectively Additional paid-in capital 45,576 42,684 Treasury shares, at cost (866 and 80 shares, respectively) (45,007 ) (3,252 ) Retained earnings 263,538 233,650 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,438 ) (7,475 ) Total equity 253,827 265,765 Total liabilities and equity $ 317,484 $ 340,816

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited) Nine Months Ended December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 31,811 $ (18,221 ) Less: loss from discontinued operations (616 ) (40,293 ) Income from continuing operations 32,427 22,072 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 5,599 5,697 Amortization of intangible and other assets 4,799 5,450 Provision for inventory reserves 822 220 Provision for doubtful accounts 126 (6 ) Share-based and other executive compensation 2,893 3,329 Net gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment (2,854 ) (89 ) Net pension benefit (296 ) (974 ) Net deferred taxes 10,225 (430 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 12,450 8,673 Inventories (7,676 ) (1,262 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,263 ) 375 Other assets 293 9 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 1,755 10,343 Retirement benefits payable and other liabilities (19 ) (6,357 ) Net cash provided by operating activities, continuing operations 58,281 47,050 Net cash used in operating activities, discontinued operations (8,401 ) (8,291 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 49,880 38,759 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,766 ) (4,263 ) Proceeds from sale of assets held for investment 2,102 546 Proceeds from sale of assets 3,291 22 Net change in bank time deposits - 1,840 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, continuing operations 627 (1,855 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, discontinued operations 7,356 (825 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 7,983 (2,680 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on lines of credit 8,000 - Repayments of lines of credit (20,421 ) (33,046 ) Payments of deferred loan costs - (422 ) Purchase of treasury shares (41,755 ) (997 ) Proceeds from stock option activity - 328 Net cash used in financing activities (54,176 ) (34,137 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents (769 ) 1,454 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 2,918 3,396 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,706 23,146 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14,624 $ 26,542



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income---Continuing Operations (unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018

2017 GAAP Operating Income- Continuing Operations $ 9,421 $ 7,940 $ 44,369 $ 39,163 Adjusting items: Restructuring & realignment - - - 1,243 Gain on sale of property & other - - (1,839 ) - M&A transaction costs - - 110 Adjusted Operating Income--Continuing Operations $ 9,421 $ 7,940 $ 42,530 $ 40,516

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income---Continuing Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018

2017 GAAP Net Income---Continuing Operations $ 5,997 $ 2,635 $ 32,427 $ 22,072 Adjusting items, net of tax: Restructuring & realignment - - - 808 Gain on sale of property & other - - (1,361 ) - M&A transaction costs - - - 71 Discrete Tax Provisions & Other 1,009 2,419 452 2,635 Adjusted Net Income---Continuing Operations $ 7,006 $ 5,054 $ 31,518 $ 25,586 GAAP Diluted income per common share, Continuing operations $ 0.39 $ 0.17 $ 2.07 $ 1.41 Adjusting items, per diluted common share: Restructuring & realignment - - - 0.06 Gain on sale of property & other - - (0.08 ) - M&A transaction costs - - 0.01 Discrete Tax Provisions & Other 0.07 0.15 0.03 0.16 Adjusted earnings per diluted common share $ 0.46 $ 0.32 $ 2.02 $ 1.64 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands) Diluted 15,353 15,694 15,645 15,659

Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Industrial Products Specialty Chemicals Corporate and Other Consolidated

Continuing

Operations Industrial Products Specialty Chemicals Corporate and Other Consolidated

Continuing

Operations Revenue $ 43,652 $ 33,836 $ - $ 77,488 $ 37,906 $ 31,129 $ 1 $ 69,036 Operating Income $ 8,059 $ 4,574 $ (3,212 ) $ 9,421 $ 7,323 $ 3,890 $ (3,273 ) $ 7,940 No Adjusting items: Adjusted Operating Income $ 8,059 $ 4,574 $ (3,212 ) $ 9,421 $ 7,323 $ 3,890 $ (3,273 ) $ 7,940 % of revenue 18.5 % 13.5 % 12.2 % 19.3 % 12.5 % 11.5 % (unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Year to date December 31, 2018 Year to date December 31, 2017 Industrial Products Specialty Chemicals Corporate

and Other Consolidated

Continuing Operations Industrial Products Specialty Chemicals Corporate

and Other Consolidated

Continuing Operations Revenue $ 152,239 $ 106,437 $ 2 $ 258,678 $ 139,654 $ 103,101 $ 2 $ 242,757 Operating Income $ 36,164 $ 17,205 $ (9,000 ) $ 44,369 $ 33,285 $ 14,670 $ (8,792 ) $ 39,163 Adjusting items: Restructuring & realignment - - - - 367 876 - 1,243 Gain on sale of property & other (253 ) (1,586 ) - (1,839 ) - - - - M&A transaction costs - - - - 110 - - 110 Adjusted Operating Income $ 35,911 $ 15,619 $ (9,000 ) $ 42,530 $ 33,762 $ 15,546 $ (8,792 ) $ 40,516 % of revenue 23.6 % 14.7 % 16.4 % 24.2 % 15.1 % 16.7 %

We use adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income and adjusted operating income, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, income from operations, operating expense, operating income and net income, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. We also believe these measures are useful for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-operating items.

Investor contact:

Michael Callahan, ICR

(203) 682-8311

Michael.Callahan@icrinc.com



