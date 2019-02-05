Terrestrial Energy Engages NRG for Materials Testing at Petten Experimental Reactor

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy and NRG announced today a contract for materials testing at NRG’s High-Flux Reactor at Petten. These materials include graphite and will be used in the key components of Terrestrial Energy’s Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) power plant.

Under the agreement, NRG, a world leader in nuclear technological research, will provide expert technical services to support Terrestrial Energy’s “in-core” materials testing and the development of its Generation-IV IMSR power plant. NRG’s services include technical advice on test design and preparation, high-flux irradiation of test specimens, and in-process and post-irradiation examinations and evaluations of the test materials.

“NRG has decades of experience with the controlled irradiation and examination of fuel and materials for innovative Generation-IV reactors,” said Huub Cuijpers, CEO of NRG. “Innovative Generation-IV reactors have truly transformative potential and Terrestrial Energy’s IMSR molten salt reactor is a promising design. We are excited to be working with Terrestrial Energy and supporting IMSR development.”

“NRG has a world-class testing capability at its High-Flux Reactor facility at Petten. With the benefit of the high-flux facility and NRG’s clear expertise, we anticipate time-efficient materials testing and qualification that will advance IMSR engineering and regulatory activities,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. “We look forward to working with NRG and completing our testing programs for in-core materials qualification.”

In addition to advancing the IMSR’s materials testing program, the agreement between Terrestrial Energy and NRG reinforces Terrestrial Energy’s strong partnership with the European Union’s scientific community. In March 2018, Terrestrial Energy signed a technical services agreement with the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Karlsruhe, Germany. This agreement focused on confirmatory studies of IMSR fuel and primary coolant salts. Both collaborations advance the engineering and regulatory programs for IMSR power plant development.

About NRG

NRG is an internationally operating nuclear service provider and a global leader in Molten Salt Reactor research and works closely with Molten Salt Reactor developers. The High Flux Reactor in Petten (the Netherlands) plays an important role in the production of medical isotopes, but is also very suitable for testing materials. Research is performed for governments and nuclear industry aimed at developing knowledge about nuclear technology. The company has around 600 world-class employees with high quality know-how and works for and with partners in healthcare, the energy market, industry, government and science.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation-IV advanced nuclear power plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) technology. IMSR technology represents true innovation in cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear power plants. IMSR power plants will provide zero-carbon, reliable, dispatchable, cost-competitive electric power and high grade industrial heat for use in many industrial applications, such as chemical synthesis and desalination, and in so doing extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. They have the potential to make important contributions to industrial competitiveness, energy security, and economic growth. Their deployment will support rapid global decarbonization of the primary energy system by displacing fossil fuel combustion across a broad spectrum. Using an innovative design, and proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology, Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators and industrial partners to complete IMSR engineering and to commission first IMSR power plants in the late 2020s.

Contact:

Jarret Adams

Terrestrial Energy

Phone: (202) 815-9234

Email: jadams@fulloncom.com

Contact:

Brian Smith

Terrestrial Energy

Phone: (416) 822-3130

Email: bsmith@the-lanes.ca

Website: www.terrestrialenergy.com

E-mail: info@terrestrialenergy.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.