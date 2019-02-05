Four Winds Interactive Announces Strategic Partnership with Vista Equity Partners

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Winds Interactive LLC. (FWI), the leading software provider for enterprise-grade visual communications, today announced a strategic partnership with Vista Equity Partners, a leading investment firm focused on software, data and technology-enabled businesses. Vista collaborates with management teams to foster operational excellence, paving the way for sustainable growth opportunities, innovation, and impact in the markets they serve.



/EIN News/ -- Driven by the rapid adoption of digital signage and the power of FWI’s platform, Vista’s investment signals a significant shift in the digital signage industry and positions FWI to accelerate growth as it delivers industry-leading solutions for enterprises. With its proprietary, enterprise-grade platform and robust data integrations, FWI is well positioned within the rapidly growing visual communications market, offering an intuitive cloud management interface, a flexible authoring tool, cross-platform support, and a wide range of powerful, vertically-tailored applications. FWI’s solutions provide enterprises with a scalable and secure solution to engage their audiences.

“Since our start in 2005, we’ve built a company that I’m very proud of and we’ve done it without a lot of capital,” said David Levin, Co-Founder and CEO of FWI. “We debated partnering with an investment firm for a while and I feel like now is the right time, and Vista is the right partner. They are a talented team of experienced investors, operators, and technologists who share our vision, understand the importance of a growth strategy, and bring enterprise-scale resources. Vista gives us a tremendous advantage at an exciting time in our industry.”

“We are excited to work with Vista because they share our view that great People Culture and Customer Experience differentiate market-leading companies. Vista has a long-standing track record of investing in best-in-class employee development and customer success programs to help companies get to the next level,” said Margot Moellenberg, President and COO of FWI.

“Thanks to the leadership of David and the entire management team, FWI has built the industry-leading visual communications solution that is uniquely scalable across a broad range of use cases,” said Patrick Severson, Principal at Vista Equity Partners. “We see a lot of momentum in the industry, and we look forward to working alongside the FWI team as the company continues to grow.”

According to Gartner, “Digital signage is almost infinitely malleable — it can be the interface for almost any kind of application.” Additionally, Gartner states “Examples abound in our digital lives outside of work: airport flight information, service desk wait times and interactive self-service kiosks for cinema tickets, to name just a few.” [1]

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as exclusive financial advisor to FWI in connection with the transaction.

About Four Winds Interactive

Four Winds Interactive is the leading provider of visual communications software. Founded in 2005, the Denver-based company offers industry-leading functionality, integrations, and services in the rapidly growing visual communications market. FWI supports all clients with its world-class customer success and delivery teams. Organizations that want to realize the power of visual communications can inquire at www.fourwindsinteractive.com or by phone at +1-720-974-0111.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista Equity Partners is a U.S.-based investment firm with offices in Austin, Chicago, New York City, Oakland, and San Francisco with more than $46 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Vista exclusively invests in software, data, and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams. As a value-added investor with a long-term perspective, Vista contributes professional expertise and multi-level support towards companies to realize their full experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven management techniques that yield flexibility and opportunity. For more information, please visit www.vistaequitypartners.com .

Media Contact for Four Winds Interactive:

Erin Doherty, +1-720-389-3620

edoherty@fourwindsinteractive.com

Media Contact for Vista Equity Partners:

Dafna Tapiero, +1-202-776-7776

vista@laurelstrategies.com

[1] Gartner, Inc., “How to Deploy Digital Signage Without Wasting Time and Money”, Adam Preset, Gyanee Dewnarain, Claire Wen, March 2, 2018



