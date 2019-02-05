IoT Forum Africa 2019 to showcase latest innovations in IoT

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet of Things Forum Africa returns to Johannesburg for the third year on 26 and 27 March 2019 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Hosted by IT News Africa, IoT Forum Africa 2019 is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever and is set to feature an exciting list of visionaries, thought leaders and industry experts who will explore the benefits and challenges of IoT in key industries.The Internet of Things is becoming the backbone of every industry, allowing users to make intelligent decisions without feeling overwhelmed by technology. Its ability infuse operational efficiency is the next step of the IoT evolution as it improves business processes using AI and machine learning to analyse past behavior, whilst gleaning insights to change the future. #IOTFA19, through insightful presentations, panel discussions, industry focused break-away sessions and interactive case-studies, will take an in-depth look at how organisations can harness true “business value” from IoT.#IOTFA19 will also offer Africa’s biggest IoT players a platform to showcase some of the latest IoT solutions to a diverse audience drawn from the public and private sectors.This year, IT leaders and senior business executives will have the opportunity to hear from local and international expert speakers who will dissect topics such as:• The Future of IoT – Predictions for a Connected World• Selecting the Right Platform for your IoT Project• Transforming Rural Africa with the Power of IoT• Smart City Ecosystems and Sustainability• The Internet of Things – A Service Provider’s Perspective• Future of IoT Simulation: Internet of Virtual Things• Assessing the Role of Smart Devices as a Critical Entry Point to the IoT Ecosystem• IoT in Public Transportation• Looking at The New World of Connectivity: 5G and the Internet of ThingsHow to Participate: Join as an attendee: Join hundreds of Africa’s entrepreneurs, IOT solution providers and technology leaders - for two days of top-level content, case studies, live demos, and plenty of networking opportunities Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your brand and present your solutions to a select audience. Position your organisation at the forefront of Africa’s IoT revolution. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.For more information, visit www.iotforumafrica.com



