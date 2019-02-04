Chicago-Area Homeowners Recommend Lindemann Chimney Service for All Your Sweeping and Inspection Needs

Chicago area residents recommend Lindemann Chimney Service for homeowners’ chimney sweeping and inspection needs.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A good percentage of the homes across the Chicagoland area rely on their fireplaces to keep them warm, offset their energy costs, and help them relax at the end of the day. Part of ensuring your fireplace and chimney are as safe and efficient as possible is contacting chimney professionals to handle all your sweeping and inspections in a timely manner. Lindemann Chimney Service comes highly recommended by Chicago homeowners and they provide numerous services to help your family stay warm this winter.

The Importance of Regularly Cleaning Your Chimney

Chimneys are the most important part of your fireplace. Smoke and other gases travel through it and escape harmlessly into the outside air. As the smoke travels, it deposits solids along the chimney walls. One of these solids, known as creosote, can be downright dangerous if allowed to build up for too long. A very thin, powdery coating of creosote can be simply swept away, but as time goes by, the creosote becomes more difficult to remove, and this may lead to the need for a chimney liner replacement.

Failing to remove creosote regularly greatly increases your risk for a chimney fire, and because creosote is an irritant and carcinogenic, it can even make you sick over time. Be sure that you call Lindemann Chimney Service to have your chimney cleaned once a year or once every 36 fires – whichever comes first – to be on the safe side.

Chimney Inspections Can Save You Money

Scheduling a chimney inspection at the same time as your annual chimney cleaning is another excellent way to ensure your safety each time you light a fire in your fireplace. These inspections can catch even small problems that you may not otherwise notice, which include everything from a slight leak around your flashing to a potentially devastating damper issue. When you call Lindemann Chimney Service to set up your chimney sweeping appointment, be sure to ask about their chimney inspection services. Most homeowners receive a Level 1 inspection, but if you’ve recently moved or experienced a chimney fire, a more involved inspection may be necessary.

By catching these potential problems early on, it is possible to avoid consequences like structural water damage due to a leak or even carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a faulty damper. Call Lindemann Chimney Service today at (847)739-4199 or schedule your appointment online.

About the Company: Lindemann Chimney Service is in Lake Bluff, IL and serves Chicago and the surrounding communities. The CSIA-certified professionals are well-trained to thoroughly clean and inspect your chimney and fireplace. Other services they provide include the installation and repair of caps, dampers, and chimney liners as well as the installation of gas fireplaces, woodburning fireplaces, wood stoves, tuckpointing and outdoor kitchen accessories. Lindemann Chimney Service provides residential and commercial service, and they also work directly with Homeowners’ Associations. For more information please visit https://www.lindemannchimneyservice.com.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.