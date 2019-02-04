Leaf Group Comments on 13D Filing by Osmium Partners
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today issued the following statement in response to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Osmium Partners, LLC:
/EIN News/ -- “Leaf Group maintains an ongoing dialogue with our shareholders and we welcome their input. Leaf’s Board and management team continually evaluate a wide range of options to enhance long-term value for all shareholders, and we are committed to acting in their best interests. Members of Leaf’s management team and Board have been in discussions with Osmium and we look forward to continuing that dialogue.”
The date of the 2019 Annual Meeting has not yet been announced. Leaf Group shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.
Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as Leaf’s legal counsel.
About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.
