EverQuote to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 25, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (“EverQuote”), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S. connecting consumers with insurance providers, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the market close on Monday, February 25, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.



What: EverQuote 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, February 25, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 273-5005

International: (647) 689-5410

Conference ID: 6839918 Replay: US/Canada Toll-Free: (800) 585-8367

International: (416) 621-4642

Conference ID: 6839918

(Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 1, 2019) Webcast: http://investors.everquote.com/

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8433

allise@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.



