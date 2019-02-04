Quantenna Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

Record Quarterly Revenue Grew 52% Annually Driven by Quantenna’s Product Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNA), a global leader and innovator of leading-edge performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 ended December 30, 2018.



"Our strong fourth quarter and annual operating results showcase the success of our broad product portfolio as both our premium Wave 3 10G product and high-performance mainstream Wave 2 product experienced record revenue. We continue to experience strong customer engagement with our products, including our family of Wi-Fi 6 product offerings,” commented Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 % Change December 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 % Change (in thousands except per share data, unaudited) Revenue $ 62,567 $ 41,275 51.6% $ 220,460 $ 176,359 25.0% Gross Profit 31,283 21,279 47.0% 109,402 88,151 24.1% Gross Margin 50.0 % 51.6 % (160) bps 49.6 % 50.0 % (40) bps Net income: GAAP $ 1,419 $ 32,325 $ 3,083 $ 34,412 Non-GAAP 7,619 455 20,371 9,989 Net income per share - diluted: GAAP $ 0.04 $ 0.84 $ 0.08 $ 0.89 Non-GAAP 0.19 0.01 0.51 0.26

Commentary on the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results by Company management is available at http://ir.quantenna.com/.

Please see the note below regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures, including a detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information in the tables included herein.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Company Highlights

Record revenue of $220.5 million in fiscal year 2018 represented year over year growth of 25% compared to fiscal year 2017. Record revenue of $62.6 million in the fourth quarter represented year over year growth of 52% over the fourth quarter of 2017.



Fiscal year 2018 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08 compared to $0.89 in fiscal year 2017. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.04 compared to $0.84 in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Record fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.51 compared to $0.26 in fiscal year 2017. Record fourth quarter of 2018 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.19 compared to $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2017.



GAAP operating income of $2.8 million and non-GAAP operating income of $20.1 million in fiscal year 2018, compared to GAAP operating loss of $(0.9) million and non-GAAP operating income of $9.9 million in fiscal year 2017.



Cash from operations totaled $24.8 million in fiscal year 2018, compared to $6.6 million in fiscal year 2017, representing annual growth of 274%. Fourth quarter cash from operations totaled $5.1 million compared to $(7.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Record revenue from both our Wave 3 10G and Wave 2 product segments.



Reinforced our strategic partnership with Telefónica, a leading global service provider, with the development of new product offerings utilizing our Wi-Fi 6 solutions.



Starry Inc., a next generation service provider using 5G millimeter wave technology, will use our Wi-Fi 6 chipsets in their base station technology.



Delivered Wi-Fi 6 reference designs for next generation GPON gateways and routers with Cortina Access, Inc.



Introduced Spartan Essential, a turn-key design targeting multiple consumer Wi-Fi applications such as mesh, access point for wired extenders and boosters for upgrading existing gateways.



Orange S.A., the largest broadband provider in France, is using our Wave 2 technology for its latest generation of repeaters and set-top boxes.

Business Outlook

First Quarter 2019

Guidance Range Revenue $56M to $59M Gross Margin GAAP 50.4% +/- 50bps Non-GAAP 50.5% +/- 50bps Operating Expenses GAAP $27.4M to $28.4M Non-GAAP $23.0M to $24.0M Net income per share-diluted GAAP $0.02 to $0.04 Non-GAAP $0.13 to $0.15 Gross margin, operating expense and net income GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation relates to stock-based compensation expense and change in deferred tax assets.

Webcast and Conference Call

Quantenna management will host a conference call discussing the quarterly results and business outlook following this press release at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 239-5585 for domestic callers or (661) 378-9806 for international callers. Please reference Conference ID: 5966507. An audio webcast and replay will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of Quantenna’s website at http://ir.quantenna.com/events.cfm.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to GAAP reporting, Quantenna provides information regarding net income, gross profit, gross margin, and operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis. This non-GAAP information excludes stock-based compensation expense and changes to deferred tax balances. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company’s management for the purposes of evaluating the underlying operating performance of the Company, establishing internal budgets, comparing performance with internal forecasts and goals, strategic planning, benchmarking against other companies, to provide a more consistent basis of comparison and to enable more meaningful period to period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial tables included in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Quantenna’s current expectations, including statements regarding Quantenna’s preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 ended December 30, 2018, forecasted financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, expected future business and financial performance, growth opportunities, product technologies and customer relationships. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Quantenna are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Quantenna and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: challenges developing new and leading edge products on a timely basis that achieve market acceptance; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; risks and uncertainties related to international operations, including the impact of increased tariffs and escalating trade tensions with China directly and indirectly impacting Quantenna and its customers, end customers, vendors and partners; potential cancellation, delay or volatility of customer orders; intense market competition, including competition from other companies that are larger and have greater resources and broader product ecosystem offerings; ability to accurately predict future revenue and expenses; risks that Quantenna may not be able to maintain its historical growth or achieve similar levels of success with respect to new products; ability to attract and retain customers and service providers; dependence on a limited number of products and customers; the complexity of the products, including integration requirements with components from other third parties that are outside of Quantenna's control; intellectual property litigation risks; industry consolidation and risks associated with acquisitions, divestitures and strategic partnerships with respect to Quantenna as well as third parties; product liability risks; dependence of Quantenna's customers on components from other third parties; risks that Quantenna may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; changes in tax and other laws affecting Quantenna’s business and operations; cyberattacks; adjustments to the preliminary financial results reported in this press release and related earnings call announcement and materials for the fourth quarter of 2018 in connection with completion of the final closing process and procedures and preparation of our preparation of our Annual Report on Form 10-K; and other factors that are detailed in the Securities and Exchange (“SEC”) filings of Quantenna, which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Quantenna disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (Nasdaq:QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

Quantenna Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 December 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Revenue $ 62,567 $ 41,275 $ 220,460 $ 176,359 Cost of revenue 31,284 19,996 111,058 88,208 Gross profit 31,283 21,279 109,402 88,151 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,054 16,048 71,522 59,747 Sales and marketing 3,996 4,487 16,303 14,040 General and administrative 5,165 4,069 18,767 15,299 Total operating expenses 28,215 24,604 106,592 89,086 Income (loss) from operations 3,068 (3,325 ) 2,810 (935 ) Interest expense — (272 ) — (713 ) Other income, net 432 509 1,239 1,118 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,500 (3,088 ) 4,049 (530 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (2,081 ) 35,413 (966 ) 34,942 Net income $ 1,419 $ 32,325 $ 3,083 $ 34,412 Net income per share - basic $ 0.04 $ 0.92 $ 0.08 $ 1.00 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.84 $ 0.08 $ 0.89 Shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 37,527 35,316 36,744 34,259 Diluted 40,027 38,281 39,663 38,484

Quantenna Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)

December 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,881 $ 24,432 Marketable securities 97,268 94,195 Accounts receivable 28,326 26,786 Inventory 20,218 12,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,325 2,744 Total current assets 190,018 160,819 Deferred tax assets, net 35,563 35,422 Property and equipment, net 13,691 12,511 Intangible and other assets, net 6,384 3,952 Total assets $ 245,656 $ 212,704 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,852 $ 3,754 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 25,946 21,065 Long-term debt, current portion — 3,943 Total current liabilities 35,798 28,762 Other long-term liabilities 3,371 3,339 Total liabilities 39,169 32,101 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 4 3 Additional paid-in capital 331,551 308,023 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (935 ) (207 ) Accumulated deficit (124,133 ) (127,216 ) Total stockholders’ equity 206,487 180,603 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 245,656 $ 212,704

Quantenna Communications, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

Years Ended December 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 3,083 $ 34,412 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock based compensation 17,289 10,683 Depreciation and amortization 4,861 2,669 Deferred income taxes 53 (35,333 ) Other 1,067 635 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,540 ) (12,306 ) Inventory (7,556 ) 3,158 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,581 ) (335 ) Deferred rent and other assets 313 (467 ) Accounts payable 5,791 (5,752 ) Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 4,040 9,265 Net cash provided by operating activities 24,820 6,629 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (5,100 ) (8,970 ) Purchase of long-term investment (590 ) — Purchase of intangible asset (1,732 ) — Purchase of marketable securities (69,716 ) (131,790 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities — 10,684 Maturities of marketable securities 66,173 26,440 Net cash used in investing activities (10,965 ) (103,636 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock 8,418 7,675 Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (2,501 ) (626 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance costs — (96 ) Payments related to intangible asset purchase (1,086 ) (266 ) Repayments of long-term debt (3,943 ) (2,406 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 888 4,281 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (294 ) 113 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,449 (92,613 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of year 24,432 117,045 End of year $ 38,881 $ 24,432

Quantenna Communications, Inc.

Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data)

Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items Three Months Ended December 30, 2018 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 GAAP

Measure Stock-based

Compensation

Expense Income

Taxes* Non-

GAAP

Measure GAAP

Measure Stock-based

Compensation

Expense Non-

Recurring

Items** Income

Taxes* Non-GAAP

Measure Revenue $ 62,567 $ 62,567 $ 41,275 $ 41,275 Gross profit 31,283 53 31,336 21,279 42 21,321 Gross margin 50.0 % 0.1 % 50.1 % 51.6 % 0.1 % 51.7 % Research and development 19,054 2,506 16,548 16,048 1,630 14,418 Sales and marketing 3,996 578 3,418 4,487 584 199 3,704 General and administrative 5,165 1,229 3,936 4,069 980 3,089 Income (loss) from operations 3,068 4,366 — 7,434 (3,325 ) 3,236 199 — 110 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (2,081 ) — 1,834 (247 ) 35,413 — — (35,305 ) 108 Net income (loss) $ 1,419 $ 4,366 $ 1,834 $ 7,619 $ 32,325 $ 3,236 $ 199 $ (35,305 ) $ 455 Basic shares outstanding 37,527 37,527 35,316 35,316 Basic earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.20 $ 0.92 $ 0.01 Diluted shares outstanding 40,027 40,027 38,281 38,281 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.19 $ 0.84 $ 0.01





Non-GAAP Income

Statement Items Twelve months ended December 30, 2018 Twelve months ended December 31, 2017 GAAP

Measure Stock-based

Compensation

Expense Income

Taxes* Non-

GAAP

Measure GAAP

Measure Stock-based

Compensation

Expense Non-

Recurring

Items** Income

Taxes* Non-GAAP

Measure Revenue $ 220,460 $ 220,460 $ 176,359 $ 176,359 Gross profit 109,402 199 109,601 88,151 165 88,316 Gross margin 49.6 % 0.1 % 49.7 % 50.0 % 0.1 % 50.1 % Research and development 71,522 9,676 61,846 59,747 5,616 54,131 Sales and marketing 16,303 2,696 13,607 14,040 1,763 199 12,078 General and administrative 18,767 4,718 14,049 15,299 3,139 12,160 Income (loss) from operations 2,810 17,289 — 20,099 (935 ) 10,683 199 — 9,947 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (966 ) — (1 ) (967 ) 34,942 — — (35,305 ) (363 ) Net income (loss) $ 3,083 $ 17,289 $ (1 ) $ 20,371 $ 34,412 $ 10,683 $ 199 $ (35,305 ) $ 9,989 Basic shares outstanding 36,744 36,744 34,259 34,259 Basic earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.55 $ 1.00 $ 0.29 Diluted shares outstanding 39,663 39,663 38,484 38,484 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.51 $ 0.89 $ 0.26

*Income tax adjustment relating to change in US Federal and State deferred tax assets.

**Non-recurring items comprised of executive severance.

Quantenna Communications, Inc.

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook

Business Outlook Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Low High Estimated GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Estimated stock compensation expense (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Estimated Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.15





Quantenna Communications, Inc. Vernon Essi, Jr. 669-209-5647 vessi@quantenna.com



