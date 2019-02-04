PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for 2018 Annual Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its annual and Q4 2018 results on Monday, February 11, 2019 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s Annual and Q4 2018 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial:

(844) 657-2668 (toll-free in North America) (612) 979-9882 (International)

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.



PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Investor Relations

(587) 293-4000



www.prairiesky.com

/EIN News/ -- PDF available: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/970ecb0c-0996-4ee4-aff4-10f647a6e303



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.