Ziyen Inc. Appointed as Official Partner of the Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit

Alastair Caithness, CEO, to officially launch ZiyenCoin at the leading Oil and Gas Blockchain Event in the world

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Events is delighted to announce the appointment of Ziyen Inc., a Scottish American Oil and Energy Company, as the Official Supporting Partner for the upcoming Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit – Increasing Efficiency, Transparency & Security in the Energy Sector (www.blockchainoilgassummit.com/), which will be held in Houston, Tx. on March 7, 2019.



“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ziyen on the 8th installment of our blockchain for enterprise portfolio,” said Ben Greenzweig, Momentum’s CEO. “There are a handful of companies that have real, first-hand knowledge of how blockchain technology can revolutionize the enterprise, especially in Oil & Gas, and strategically positioned, Ziyen, is one of them.”

The Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit will offer you a strategic understanding of how Blockchain Technology can make your energy business more secure, compliant, efficient and profitable. Fortune 500 executives alongside the creative technologists driving Blockchain adoption will share specific tactics for how to incorporate Blockchain into your enterprise transformation.

“We are delighted and honored to have been appointed as the Official Supporting Partner of the Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit,” said Ziyen CEO, Alastair Caithness. “This offers the perfect venue for investors to learn more about our plans.”

About Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit

The Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit is the first evidence-based blockchain summit crafted exclusively for the Oil & Gas industry. The Summit brings together peers with the common goal to solve problems across the oil and gas industry, providing attendees a strategic understanding of how blockchain technology can make their energy business more agile, secure, compliant, efficient and profitable.

Save 15% with discount code: ZIYEN15.

To register and for more information, please visit: www.blockchainoilgassummit.com/

About Momentum Events

Momentum believes in committing our people, capital and ideas to developing, growing and innovating sustainable event experiences across multiple audiences and industries. We are proud to work with thousands of leading companies, media outlets, trade associations and academic institutions including the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Since 2014, Momentum has produced events that showcased the latest applications of blockchain technology and on March 7th is proud to offer our newest edition; The Blockchain Oil & Gas Summit.

More information please visit: www.momentumevents.com

Contact:

Rob Candiano

Marketing Director

Momentum Events

Email: Rob@momentumevents.com

Tel: 1 (516) 426-0506

About Ziyen

Founded in 2016, Ziyen Inc. was initially launched as a software company providing information about oil and gas related procurement contracts, Ziyen Inc. diversified in 2017, instating the Ziyen Energy Division with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. In 2017 Ziyen acquired the mineral rights to its first oil field in Indiana, and now has eighteen (18) oil assets, covering over 1,650 acres across Illinois and Indiana.

More information may be found on its website: www.ziyen.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Josh Berg

Berg Capital Markets

josh@bergcapitalmarkets.com

Dean Holter, Esq.

Berg Capital Markets

dean@bergcapitalmarkets.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.