P2Sample Launches Automated Platform to Manage Own Panels, Sample Suppliers and Fieldwork

P2Sample

Sophisticated, intuitive platform enables immediate benefits from automation with programmatic connections to exchanges, marketplaces & panel providers

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample, an industry leader in technology-driven sample solutions, today announced the launch of its new platform: a fully-integrated, fully-automated solution for panel management and fieldwork. The new platform offers a single interface to efficiently and easily: manage proprietary panels; integrate with and blend sample from more than 200 providers including exchanges, marketplaces and many of the industry’s largest panel providers; access a global audience of more than 50 million respondents; and manage fieldwork from start to finish.

"Our new platform solves many common challenges in the industry by providing a complete sample management solution that gives users flexibility, ease of use, access to the industry's most advanced automation and proprietary tools to improve respondents' experiences," said Mathijs de Jong, CEO of P2Sample. "Using this solution, our clients can be confident in knowing they are getting data they can trust, along with the agility to stay ahead of a swiftly changing market."

P2Sample's platform provides:

- A single system to manage proprietary panels and programmatically integrate with more than 200 sample providers, with pre-existing connections to the industry’s largest panel companies, exchanges and marketplaces.

- Smart Pricing technology for select clients that allows specification of maximum desired CPI but charges less if hard costs are lower than expected, ensuring clients never overpay for sample.

- No additional platform or software licensing fees. Just one very competitive cost per complete.

- Better quality data via the application of P2Sample’s AI-based fraud detection and respondent engagement systems to every respondent on the platform, regardless of his/her source. With this, P2Sample will take responsibility for any issues related to fraud or engagement, removing that burden from the buyer to take up with individual suppliers.

- Access to 50+ million deeply profiled and engaged consumers across 150+ countries, targeted with the power of P2Sample’s advanced technology.

- Seamless integration with traditional and custom data collection systems and multiple methodologies, including eye tracking, facial coding, nonconscious measurement, video capture and (of course) traditional surveys.

- Simple interfaces and intuitive flows that allow easy management of sample across the entire project lifecycle, from bidding/quotation to field to delivery for easy quota setups, accurate feasibility estimates and lightning fast launches.

- Proactive automated alerts and real-time reporting to ensure projects stay on track, backed by online help from P2Sample’s project experts.

- Free API builds by P2Sample’s expert team to reduce risks and resource commitments, while allowing companies to fully embrace automation.

This new platform offers the industry’s only programmatic panel and sample management platform that is automated from end-to-end. From respondent recruitment through bidding and feasibility to project execution, this newly launched solution is also backed by P2Sample’s team of operational and technical experts for maximum dependability. While the company will continue to supply panelists to its existing clients, P2Sample is proud to offer this to its many clients who have asked for more.

For more information, visit: www.p2sample.com/platform

About P2Sample

P2Sample operates the market research industry’s most sophisticated sample and panel platform for clients seeking targeted respondents for consumer insights. P2Sample’s fully-automated platform programmatically integrates with hundreds of sample suppliers and allows efficient management of proprietary panels. This includes the industry’s largest panel companies, exchanges and marketplaces. In addition, the platform provides access to 50+ million deeply profiled and engaged consumers across 150+ countries. Featuring the industry’s only AI-driven fraud detection and respondent engagement systems, P2Sample’s technology works with a wide variety of methodologies, including traditional surveys; the latest in neuroscience and behavioral approaches; and online qualitative and video studies. For more information, visit p2sample.com or follow at @P2Sample



