DOE, FERC Announce Technical Conference on Energy Infrastructure Security Practices

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced today they will co-host a technical conference on Security Investments for Energy Infrastructure to discuss security practices to protect energy infrastructure.

The technical conference will take place at 10 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Commission Meeting Room at FERC headquarters.

“The threats against our nation’s energy infrastructure, particularly the electric and natural gas sectors, continue to grow and the responsibility for protecting our energy infrastructure is shared across industry as well as states and the federal government,” FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee said. “In light of this shared responsibility, we will join with DOE to explore current threats against energy infrastructure, best practices for mitigation, current incentives for investing in physical and cyber security protections, and current cost recovery practices at both the state and federal level.”

“We look forward to building upon our partnership with FERC to jointly discuss and find solutions for the emerging threats facing our critical energy infrastructure,” said DOE Assistant Secretary of Electricity Bruce Walker. “This conference will create a dialogue to explore how federal and state authorities can facilitate investments to improve the security of energy infrastructure.”

The Commission will make public additional details of the conference in a supplemental notice. The conference will be open and free to the public; however, interested attendees are encouraged to preregister online at: https://www.ferc.gov/whats-new/registration/03-28-19-form.asp

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940