South and Central Asia: Himalayan New Year (Losar)

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer my warmest wishes to the peoples of the Himalayan region and Tibetans throughout the world -- including those in Bhutan, Nepal, India, and the Tibetan areas of the People’s Republic of China -- in celebrating Losar.

As you, your families, and your communities gather this year to celebrate the New Year, know that the United States remains your steadfast partner and friend.

