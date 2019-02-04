Creatinine Measurement: Jaffe's Kinetic Method & Enzymatic Method - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Creatinine Measurement - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Creatinine Measurement market accounted for $330.90 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $745.00 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.



The growing renal functioning disorder and increasing geriatric population are driving the market. However, often changing regulatory policies and recognition of novel renal dysfunction biomarkers are hampering the market growth. Moreover, commercialization of sophisticated testing methods is providing ample opportunity for the growth of the market.



Creatinine measurement is the process of measuring creatinine. Creatinine is a waste product that is obtained from the human body due to the general breakdown of muscle tissues. The creatinine produced in the body is then filtered using kidneys. The basic kidney test carried out is analyzed using the creatinine levels in the blood.



Based on the sample, blood/ serum segment is attributed to observe ample growth opportunities, as most of the creatinine measurement kits and reagents are based on the analysis of creatinine in blood samples due to its accurateness in inferring creatinine concentration and less menace of contamination. These benefits are liable for the growing acceptance of the blood/serum sample for the measurement of creatinine levels.



By geography, North America acquired largest market share owing to the factors such as rising occurrence of renal disorders, increasing the prevalence of other chronic disorders like hypertension and diabetes (which can lead to renal dysfunction) in the region and the implementation of favorable management initiatives to raise awareness about kidney diseases and their untimely diagnosis.



