Willis Towers Watson completes acquisition of Integra Capital Limited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that following receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, it has completed its acquisition of Integra Capital Limited (Integra Capital), a Canadian investment management company. Integra Capital is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Willis Towers Watson.



“Our multiyear partnership with Integra Capital has been successful in delivering exceptional delegated solutions to clients,” said Kemp Ross, global head of Delegated Investment Solutions, Willis Towers Watson. “We are excited to formally bring the Integra Capital team into Willis Towers Watson, build on this positive momentum and further penetrate the market.”

“I am delighted we have concluded the transaction with Willis Towers Watson and look forward to joining their talented team, gaining access to industry-leading global manager research and alternative investment capabilities, and bringing the combined strengths of both companies to our clients and prospects in the Canadian market,” said Graham Rennie, Integra Capital’s CEO.

Integra Capital will retain its responsibilities as the investment fund manager of the Integra Group of Funds.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

Josh Wozman : +1 213 337 5735

Josh.wozman@willistowerswatson.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.