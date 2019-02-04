MadCap Software Combines Desktop Authoring and Cloud-Based Content Collaboration in One Solution with MadCap Authoring and Management System

With MadCap AMS, content developers have a complete solution for streamlining content delivery, from authoring, publishing and translation to cloud-based project and content management

La Jolla, CA, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadCap Software , Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring and a showcase company for Microsoft Visual Studio, today announced the availability of the MadCap Authoring and Management System (AMS). Combining the power of desktop authoring with the convenience of the cloud, MadCap AMS provides a complete solution to support the entire content development lifecycle. Now content developers can leverage one integrated system to streamline their content delivery, from authoring, publishing and translation to cloud-based project and content management.

“Content development teams increasingly need to leverage the cloud for easier collaboration and management while retaining the extensive power and functionality found in desktop authoring software to deliver state-of-the-art content. But too often, they have to buy separate solutions to meet these demands,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap founder and CEO. “Now with MadCap AMS, content developers have an all-in-one solution, backed by platinum-level support, which combines robust desktop software and cloud tech strengths to enable agile delivery and management of their modern, multimedia-enriched web content.”

Managing the Entire Content Development Lifecycle

MadCap AMS provides a complete solution to support the entire content development lifecycle, including authoring; cloud-based hosting and publishing, project and content management; lightweight contribution and review; and translation. Additionally, by combining the power of desktop authoring with the convenience of the cloud, MadCap AMS gives content developers the best of both without sacrificing security, performance or accessibility. As a result, it offers a comprehensive and cost-effective alternative to enterprise content management (ECM) and component content management system (CCMS) solutions, which require third-party plugins and other non-integrated applications.

The system is based on the fully integrated, industry-leading functionality of MadCap Software’s innovative solutions used by thousands of technical communications, documentation, and content development professionals worldwide.

MadCap Flare offers cutting-edge technical authoring and publishing capabilities with advanced features to maximize authoring efficiency, content reuse, documentation quality, and multi-channel publishing.

MadCap Central is the first cloud-based platform for content and project management designed specifically for the documentation industry; cloud-based editing and review makes content collaboration streamlined and efficient.

MadCap Mimic provides professional video editing for eLearning tools, tutorials, software simulations and more.

MadCap Capture offers advanced screen capture and image editing for web, print and mobile content.

MadCap Lingo provides advanced translation management for technical authors, translators, and documentation teams.

MadCap Connect for Salesforce provides publishing capabilities directly to Salesforce Knowledge.

Platinum-level Maintenance and Support includes unlimited telephone and email support plus expanded support hours.

“MadCap Central’s seamless integration with Flare helps multiple people to share and manage changes to files in a central location,” says Kate Doherty, simPRO Learning and Development (L&D) team lead and senior instructional designer. “As a result, team communication and content quality have greatly improved.”

Authoring and Publishing

MadCap AMS lets content developers take advantage of cutting-edge technical authoring and publishing capabilities, with advanced features to maximize authoring efficiency and content reuse. Authors can streamline documentation creation by using an advanced XML-based editor for content reuse and single-source, multi-channel publishing, as well improve content by taking advantage of insights from detailed reporting and analytics.

Additionally, built-in project templates make it easy to create professionally designed print brochures, online Help, knowledge bases, support sites, e-books, and more without the need for any additional cascading style sheet (CSS) development or creative resources. Meanwhile, authors can improve brand alignment across all content channels with powerful CSS and style controls. Content developers also can use the solution to enhance the user experience by offering a modern responsive design that combines rich multimedia for an interactive web experience, easy-to-navigate content, and powerful search capabilities.

MadCap AMS provides a secure cloud-based platform for publishing, project and content management that content developers can use to host content, schedule builds, manage projects and tasks, view reports, and more. The ability to access and share content across projects and users simplifies content management and development. Additionally, using the reporting and project tracking and management capabilities in MadCap AMS, content developers can gain greater insights into the health and status of a project while eliminating the need for spreadsheets and other non-integrated apps. Finally, the solution lets documentation teams host and publish content securely online without getting IT resources involved.

Contribution and Review

MadCap AMS makes it possible to let anyone in an organization or content development workflow to contribute and review content using a powerful cloud-based editor—without having to install any software. Now multiple subject matter experts (SMEs), authors and users can contribute, make changes and add comments to the same content (topic or snippet) simultaneously. Meanwhile, reviewers only see content relevant to them during the review workflow, making the review process easy and efficient. The result is a seamless workflow makes it easy for SMEs to add and edit content, and efficient for authors to accept, reject, reorganize and reformat content.

Translation

MadCap AMS makes translation efficient with advanced tools to manage large-scale documentation projects and capabilities for multi-language authoring, translation and publishing that facilitate the delivery of content to global audiences. It supports Unicode language characters, double-byte Asian languages, and Eastern European languages, as well as bi-directional language authoring and publishing, including Hebrew, Arabic and Persian. And users can easily package all content—topics, snippets, variables, image captions and more—for translation in one easy step.

The solution also offers termbase, translation memory, and terminology management functionality along with other advanced features to reduce costs and streamline translation workflows. Additionally, quality assurance reports provide greater insight into translation project status and health, enabling users to find issues, such as formatting inaccuracies, repeated segments, or termbase errors. Finally, machine translation integration enables users to generate translation suggestions from web-based translation providers, including Google Translate, Microsoft® Bing Translator, and MyMemoryTranslated.net.

Availability and Pricing

The MadCap Authoring and Management System is available today. Per-user subscription pricing for MadCap AWS is $2,988 per year or $249 per month. The subscription includes 30 GB of storage per company account (with additional storage available), free product upgrades and updates, Platinum-level maintenance and support with unlimited email and telephone support, a knowledge base, and forum access.

Standalone perpetual licenses for MadCap Flare and subscriptions for MadCap Central are also available. Additionally, customers can add licenses to their MadCap AMS purchase. To learn more, visit, the MadCap Software Store at https://www.madcapsoftware.com/purchase, or contact MadCap Software at sales@madcapsoftware.com or +1 (858) 320-0387.

About MadCap Software

MadCap Software, Inc. is a trusted resource for the thousands of companies around the globe that rely on its solutions for single-source multi-channel authoring and publishing, multimedia, and translation management. Whether delivering technical, policy, medical, marketing, business, or human resources content, MadCap’s products are used to create corporate intranets, Help systems, policy and procedure manuals, video tutorials, knowledge bases, eBooks, user guides, and more to any format, including high-end print, online, desktop or mobile. MadCap services include product training, consulting services, translation and localization, and an advanced developer certification program. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, MadCap Software is home to some of the most experienced software architects and product experts in the content development industry. Learn more about MadCap Software at www.madcapsoftware.com .

