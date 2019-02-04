Sabal Capital Partners Welcomes Robert Restrick as Managing Director

Industry Veteran to Lead Sabal’s Commercial Real Estate Lending Program

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabal Capital Partners, LLC , a diversified financial services firm specializing in real estate, lending and investing, today announced Robert (Bob) Restrick has joined the firm as managing director and head of Commercial Real Estate Lending. A commercial real estate finance industry veteran with demonstrated C-suite leadership experience, Restrick will lead Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Lending for the firm. Sabal’s appointment of Restrick coincides with the firm’s long-awaited launch of its CRE Loan Program, a non-agency affiliated debt solution for core commercial properties nationwide. The new CRE program notably expands the firm beyond its established small balance multifamily finance leadership, which Sabal remains committed to, into a more robust position as the small balance arena’s single-source debt solution.



“We are very pleased to bring Bob into a leadership position overseeing our rapidly expanding commercial real estate lending program and team,” says Pat Jackson, founder and CEO of Sabal Capital Partners. “The results he has achieved spearheading the debt and investment operations of some of the country’s most notable financial firms prove he’s the right individual to lead Sabal’s growing CRE lending operations.”

Sabal’s single-solution small balance commercial lending platform uniquely combines origination, loan servicing (to maturity), securitization and B-piece hold. The firm’s newly launched CRE Lending Program expands Sabal’s debt offerings to include $2 to 20 million debt transactions for various core commercial real estate asset types.

“As an industry leader in the small balance loan sector, Sabal is uniquely positioned to successfully serve its commercial real estate clients throughout the lifecycle of the loan with an established platform, advanced technology and experienced team to back it,” says Restrick.

Prior to Sabal, Restrick served as the group head of Walker & Dunlop’s investment management business, overseeing the development of the firm’s new investment platform focused on Freddie Mac’s B-pieces. Previously, he led the firm’s commercial property funding business as chief executive officer, overseeing a CMBS lending platform providing first mortgage loans, high-yield whole loans, mezzanine debt and preferred equity for properties across the nation.

He also served as managing director of Annaly Capital Management’s Commercial Real Estate Group (ACREG), a position to which he was promoted after previously serving as the COO of CreXus Investment Group (the predecessor to ACREG). Restrick’s additional work experience spans notable senior leadership positions with CWCapital Investments, GMAC Commercial Capital Initiatives, Pentalpha Capital, Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley.

Restrick obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and economics from Bucknell University, and his MBA in finance from Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Management.

About Sabal Capital Partners

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sabal Capital Partners, LLC is an expert market leader in small balance commercial real estate loans and investments having invested nearly $9 billion nationally through its investment and highly specialized wholesale lending platform. Sabal strives to keep clients and investors ahead of the curve, representing a corporate philosophy based upon the core practices of innovation, partnership, commitment to excellence and entrepreneurship. Sabal’s dedication to advancing the financial services industry has led to the development of SNAP™, an innovative platform designed to optimize the lending and investment processes and enable a highly efficient interaction between Sabal’s and its client and investor base. Sabal is a nationally rated Commercial Primary Servicer and Commercial Special Servicer by Morningstar with a CS2 ranking. For more information about Sabal, visit www.sabalcap.com .

Contact: Julie Fornaro and Meghan Webb IDEA HALL 562-587-3957 / 714-263-8748



