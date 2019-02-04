U.S. Embassy offers training for Senior Media Editors

: The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is offering a week-long capacity building workshop for senior editors from private and state media organizations across Ethiopia. The training is conducted by the International Research and Exchanges Board (IREX) at the Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN) headquarters in Adama from February 4-8, 2019.

The workshop focuses on enhancing the capacity of editors to manage their newsrooms effectively and support the professional development of their media teams in light of the changing media landscape. It will include topics such as investigative reporting, storytelling in the era of digital journalism, fact-checking, and social media-based journalism.

IREX is bringing two international experts with extensive experience in working with editors and newsroom management globally, including in Africa. A total of 25 participants from Addis Ababa and regional mass media agencies will participate.

This workshop is the latest effort by the U.S. embassy to invest in the capacity of professional journalists in Ethiopia. Other recent projects include a national training program for 160 journalists on investigative reporting on development issues, a joint program with the UK Embassy to provide capacity building and foster cooperation for 400 journalists and government communicators, and the recently announced Fund for Emerging Media in Ethiopia, which seeks to support the long term stability and professional development of emerging private media.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.