Global Multiple Sclerosis Dynamic Market Forecast to 2026: Two Additional Anti-CD20 mAbs will Compete Against Blockbuster Ocrevus

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a rapidly evolving field in which new developments are constantly influencing the market landscape.



The Dynamic Market Forecast is designed to help clients stay abreast of the latest news in the MS space, including regulatory, commercial, and clinical events as well as understand how all of these events will impact the projected market forecast.



Scope



The Key Events covered in this MS Dynamic Market Forecast include



Patent expiration of Gilenya in 2019 and Aubagio in 2023 will affect sales in the 7MM

Market launch of the second generation S1P receptor modulators, with same MOA as Gilenya will increase competition.

Two additional anti-CD20 mAbs, similar to marketed Roche's Ocrevus are expected to launch

Positive Phase IIb Trial Results of evobrutinib and its novel MOA could offer a new treatment option for MS patients.

Components of the slide deck include



Timeline of market-impacting events

Key clinical trial landscape updates

Detailed analysis of the most impactful events, including new primary research to gain Key Opinion Leader perspective

Overview of updates to the forecast model based on anticipated future impact of events

Forward-looking events calendar listing expected key updates to the MS competitive space through October 2018-October 2019

Other events included in the analysis include



Regulatory filings

Approval decisions

Pricing changes

Patent litigation

Clinical trial data announcements

Clinical trial failures

Clinical trial timeline updates.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Dynamic Market Forecast Overview

1.1 Related Reports

1.2 Upcoming Related Reports



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Updates to MS Market Dynamics

2.2 Key Events in Update 10-14

2.3 Key Clinical Trial Landscape Updates 15-16

2.4 Updates to Pipeline Competitive Assessment

2.4 Market Insight on Key Events



3. Event 1: Gilenya sales will be affected by erosion of generics and launch in the market of the second generation of S1P receptor modulators

3.1 Key Updates on S1P Receptor Modulators

3.2 Novartis, Gilenya

3.3 Novartis, Siponimod 22-23

3.4 Celgene, Pzanimod

3.5 Actelion, Ponesimod

3.6 Competitive Landscape of S1P Receptor Modulators in MS

3.7 What Do Physicians Think?

3.8 Summary/Trends



4. Event 2: Two additional anti-CD20 mAbs will compete against blockbuster Ocrevus

4.1 Key Updates on Anti-CD20 mAbs

4.2 Roche/Genentech, Ocrevus

4.3 Novartis, Ofatumumab 32-33

4.4 What Do Physicians Think?

4.5 TG Therapeutics, Ublituximab

4.6 Competitive Landscape of Anti-CD20 mAbs in MS

4.7 What Do Physicians Think?

4.8 Summary/Trends

4.9 Sources 39-40



5. Additional Events

5.1 Merck, Evobrutinib

5.2 What Do Physicians Think?



6. Events Calendar

6.1 Key Events Expected to Occur in 2019



7. Appendix



