Neil Adshead Joins Sprott US as Portfolio Manager

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (TSX: SII) ("Sprott") today announced that Dr Neil Adshead has joined Sprott US as Portfolio Manager. Neil will work alongside Rick Rule, President and CEO, Sprott US, to manage the resource Exploration Partnerships offered by Resource Capital Investment Corp, a subsidiary of Sprott US. Neil will play a key role representing the Sprott brand and expanding the Exploration Partnership strategy.



“Neil’s combination of technical expertise, mining industry experience and capital markets knowledge will provide an immediate benefit to our clients and we are delighted to welcome him back to the Sprott team,” said Rick Rule, President and CEO of Sprott US. “Neil brings with him a global network of contacts established over more than 25 years in the business and he will have an immediate impact on our deal flow and origination capabilities.”

Neil is an experienced mineral sector specialist who is well-known to the Sprott family as he worked as an ‘Investment Strategist' for Sprott Asset Management, assisting several business units, from 2012 to 2017. Prior to joining Sprott, he was a Vancouver-based senior mining analyst at Passport Capital, a San Francisco-based global investment firm, for over seven years from 2004. Earlier in Neil’s career he spent ten years in exploration, mine geology and corporate roles for Placer Dome subsidiaries in Canada, Australia and Papua New Guinea. In 1995 he received a PhD in Economic Geology from James Cook University of North Queensland, Australia. Before arriving in Australia, Neil worked as a mud logger and data engineer on North Sea oil rigs for a Schlumberger subsidiary after receiving a First Class Honours degree in Earth Sciences from Birmingham University.

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, the Corporation is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Alternative Asset Management and Private Resource Investments. The Corporation also operates Merchant Banking and Brokerage businesses in both Canada and the US. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams

Managing Director

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

(416) 943-4394

gwilliams@sprott.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.