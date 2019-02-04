NorthStar Moving Announces Partnership with Leading Sleep Expert

Sleep Like a Boss Founder guides clients to a better night’s rest in their new home

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today a new partnership with Sleep Like A Boss to provide clients with expert guidance on how to create bedrooms for optimal sleep when moving into their new home.

Sleep Like A Boss Founder and Certified Sleep Science Coach Christine Hansen uses a holistic and sustainable approach to guide clients to a better night’s rest. An Amazon best-selling author, she has helped CEOs and executives in the biggest international companies, including Deloitte and Accenture, overcome their sleepless nights.

“When moving into a new home you have a clean slate, an opportunity to create a bedroom space that encourages relaxation and sleep,” said Sleep Like A Boss Founder Christine Hansen. “Most people focus in on the color of their bedroom. Interestingly, color doesn't have a big impact on your sleep. The biggest factor is actually clutter. Even photos and images in the bedroom should be kept to a bare minimum. A clean space leads to a clearer mind. I am excited to share more tips and proven science with NorthStar Moving clients to tackle the very common problem of sleep deprivation.”

“We all know a good night's sleep is incredibly important for our health. Unfortunately, there are many stressors in our daily lives that interfere with the hours and quality of our sleep,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder & Chief of Organized Living Laura McHolm. “Sleep is the foundation of our well being and our happiness. So why not make sleep the foundation of your fresh start in your new home? That’s why we are so pleased to add Christine’s award-winning ‘Sleep Like A Boss’ expertise to our luxury services. Before and after moving day, we care about our clients’ well being. We are all about Moving Happiness Home and a restful night will certainly make your home happier! Christine is helping our clients find more ZZZs and ultimately a better quality of life.”

This new package can be requested individually or combined with any of NorthStar Moving’s other luxury services.

The Sleeping Beauty – Tired of tossing and turning? Trying to capture that magical spell called sleep? No more long nights wishing upon a star, now you can lay your pretty head to rest. Sleep Like A Boss Founder and Certified Sleep Science Coach Christine Hansen is here to make your dreams a reality. Through one-on-one meetings and access to her bespoke sleep guide for NorthStar Moving clients, learn how to transform your bedroom and your children’s bedrooms into sleep sanctuaries. And, just like you’ve been kissed by a handsome prince (or princess), you’ll awake refreshed after a good night’s sleep. Soon your sleepless nights will vanish and you will be living the dream in your new home.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including nine “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (818) 727-0194

About Sleep Like A Boss

Sleep Like A Boss Founder Christine Hansen is a sleep expert to CEOs, executives, successful entrepreneurs and high achievers, who want to sleep but can’t. She is a #1 Amazon best-selling author for her book Sleep Like A Boss – The Guide To Sleep For Busy Bosses and her expertise has been featured in numerous publications, such as Forbes, The Independent, The Guardian, Business Insider, Reader’s Digest, Huffington Post and many more. She is the creator of the “5 Step Sleep Like A Boss Process” focusing on sleep foundations, gut health, thyroid issues, nutrition and hormones that helps people to fall and stay asleep without having to rely on sleeping pills. As a certified Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner, Spencer Institute Certified Sleep Science Coach and Nutritional Therapist, Christine combines emotional, lifestyle and biochemical stress management in bespoke programs for her clients to transform their sleep forever. For more information please visit www.sleeplikeaboss.com

