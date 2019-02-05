PDL Backs UK Private Investigator Regulation - Investigation agency would support basic regulation

PDL, London, UK The UK Home Office was due to regulate the Industry

Established private investigation company PDL has revealed it would support basic ​UK regulation of private investigators​

Our primary concerns are always success for our clients, without ever compromising on legality, ethics or discretion” — Peter Torley

LONDON, UK, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PDL has released information on the status and history of private investigator regulation in the UK , while PDL’s ​Edinburgh Investigations Team​ giving its backing to the potential upcoming introduction of investigator regulation in Scotland.PDL assesses the benefits and challenges surrounding the regulation and licensing of private investigators in the UK. A notable benefit being some basic reassurance of the operative’s qualification and quality, a notable challenge being how to regulate an operative who is, by nature, working undercover.Speaking of his company’s acquisition of what is, at present, the most relevant licensing - An Information commissioner’s office (ICO) licence​, PDL’s lead investigation consultant Peter Torley said, “Our primary concerns are always success for our clients, without ever compromising on legality, ethics or discretion. We currently take our own in-house measures to ensure these exemplary standards are upheld, however would support a basic, generalised UK licensing that would ensure all working investigation operatives must meet these essential requirements.”He continued, “ Our Edinburgh team looks forward to working closely with those involved to ensure it meets all necessary standards, should regulation in Scotland begin. In the meantime, our London and Manchester offices will continue to uphold the standards on which, with great pride, our reputation has been built.”EndsPDL​ have 25 years experience providing a comprehensive range of specialised ​investigative services​ ​to both corporate clients and private individuals throughout the UK and worldwide.



