Get The Referral Will Be Exhibiting At International Roofing Expo

Word-of-Mouth Amplified With a Referral Software

GetTheReferral is proud to announce their participation on the Iternational Roofing Expo, on February 11th to 13th, in Nashville.

SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetTheReferral (GTR) is proud to announce their first exhibition at the International Roofing Expo, in Nashville. The most influential trade event for the roofing construction and maintenance industry reunites exhibitors in the fields of innovative equipment, suppliers, resources, information and technologies that are shaping the future of roofing industry.

During the 3 days of the event, from February 11th to 13th, GTR will be showing visitors how their Referral Software is transforming the Referral Marketing and amplifying the power of word-of-mouth in many industries. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages leads and communications, with an engaging, branded referral app that makes it easier for customers to actively refer companies, and be rewarded quickly for their effort.

GTR will also be announcing their partnership with Ytel, this partnership will bring additional features and excellence to the GTR Referral Platform. Ytel’s communication tools allow businesses to easily build SMS and voice capabilities into our application.

According to James Vumback, CEO at GetTheReferral, "The Expo will be an excellent opportunity for roofing companies to see the value of implementing an automated customer referral program and boost their sales through referrals!"

Visit GetTheReferral at booth #657. Haven't purchased tickets? GTR is offering a limited amount of free tickets to visitors, just contact us.

About GetTheReferral: Created in 2014 by a former solar company owner, James Vumback, the company offers the only referral platform with a customized branded app to streamline the referral process.



