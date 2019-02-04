Sunworks to Construct 1.5 Megawatt (mW) Solar and Storage Project for Kingston Technology

ROSEVILLE, Calif. , Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced a new 1.5 mW solar power and battery storage construction project for Kingston Technology, a world leader in manufacturing memory products and quality technology solutions for PCs, servers, smart phones, cameras and other electronic devices.



Sunworks Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile, said “Kingston Technology is committed to innovative technology and has consistently set the industry standards for quality and reliability while maintaining focus on social responsibility. Solar power is a natural way for Kingston to reduce energy costs, enhance environmental efficiency and raise the bar for social responsibility and sustainability. Sunworks is proud to partner with such a high quality organization.”

Construction of the new project is expected to commence in mid-2019 after required utility company approvals at Kingston’s corporate headquarters in Fountain Valley, California, and will include a 730kW ballast roof mount system and a 772kW solar carport structure. In addition, Sunworks will integrate a NantEnergy energy storage system that is comprised of 10-30 kW inverters, 10-40 kWh battery banks and control management software. The new system is an integral component of Kingston’s plans to reduce its electrical footprint by 20 percent as well as advance its corporate sustainability initiatives.

Kingston Technology Vice President of Administration, Larry Gonzales, said, “We selected Sunworks based on the company’s proven experience, deep industry expertise and solid reputation in the solar industry. Their solution matches well with our requirements for implementing solar power and we look forward to working with them to implement a comprehensive power solution that is environmentally considerate. Going solar is the latest step in our goal to better address our growth and leave Kingston a better place for the next generation.”

About Kingston Technology

Kingston is a world leader in manufacturing memory products and quality technology solutions for PCs, servers, smart phones, cameras and other electronic devices. Kingston solutions can also be found inside everyday consumer IoT devices such as robotic vacuums, smart watches, fitness bracelets and wireless doorbells and thermostats. In 2013, Kingston, through its HyperX gaming division, began selling gaming headsets and in short order has become the fastest growing brand in this product category. Founded in 1987 and with headquarters in Fountain Valley, Calif., Kingston products can be found in over 125 countries.

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. We are committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations. Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All our employees uphold our company’s guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," “will,” "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, these they are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive, regulatory, environmental and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, lower revenues, failure to earn profit, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the inability to complete projects within anticipated timeframes and costs, the impact of tariffs imposed by governmental bodies, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company. We also refer you to the risks described in “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of Sunworks, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink

Hayden IR

646-415-8972

rob@haydenir.com





