Ondas Networks launches innovation lab for mission-critical edge computing & connectivity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondas Holdings Inc . (OTCQB: ONDS) through its subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks”), a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, today announced the launch of Ondas Labs, a partnership program and innovation lab for advanced edge computing and connectivity in mission-critical applications.



Ondas Labs will provide an innovation hub and multi-vendor ecosystem where mission-critical entities and technology providers in the utility, transportation, oil and gas and government security markets can collaborate, combining their capabilities and existing resources to create secure, reliable, private industrial networks. Ondas Labs will provide sensor, software and security vendor partners and their customers with access to additional processing resources capable of hosting new computing applications at the network’s edge.

Ondas Networks’ will support the development of these customized end-to-end private industrial wireless networks and enhanced connectivity for edge devices using the Company’s Linux-based FullMAX radio platform. The Company’s frequency agnostic long range radios are based on the leading industrial wireless standard, IEEE 802.16s. The standard is specifically designed to support mission critical field area networks for smart grids, smart fields, smart pipes and perimeter security.

“Advancements in sensor, software and security technologies are helping mission-critical entities collect far more data than ever before, yet many operators today lack the capability to process and make decisions with this data at the edge,” said Suresh Palliparambil, Chief Revenue Officer at Ondas Networks. “Ondas Labs is designed to expand the edge processing capabilities and product offerings of mission-critical technology vendors, enabling the implementation of third-party Artificial Intelligence (AI) and custom applications for rapid decision making at the edge. By providing a more comprehensive solution that enhances security, safety, efficiency and asset utilization within industrial networks, our partners will ultimately enhance their value with industrial customers.”

Ondas Labs will be based at the Company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley, and will officially launch its partnership program this week at the DistribuTECH Conference and Exhibition , the leading utility transmission and distribution conference, from February 5-7, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. Ondas Networks invites developers and ecosystem partners to visit the team at booth #707 to learn on how to collaborate.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets. The Company designs and manufactures its multi-patented, Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications that require secure communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's SDR technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks’ SDR technology supports IEEE 802.16s , the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit www.ondas.com, www.otcmarkets.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading “RISK FACTORS” in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 4, 2018, as amended on October 22, 2018 and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

/EIN News/ -- Media Contact

Kate Caruso-Sharpe

kate.caruso-sharpe@ondas.com

888.350.9994 Ext. 22



