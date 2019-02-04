Optinose Announces License Agreement

YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Inexia whereby Inexia has obtained certain rights that will enable the use of Optinose’s Exhalation Delivery Systems (EDS) and other intellectual property in their effort to discover and develop novel therapies based on positive modulators of Orexin OX1 and OX2 for neurological diseases.



/EIN News/ -- Inexia was recently formed as part of a structured financing agreement between Japan-based Sosei Group Corporation (TSE code: 4565), a company focused on GPCR medicine design and development, and Medicxi, a venture fund dedicated to financing asset-centric companies.

In exchange for this license, Optinose will receive an upfront payment and for each product developed under the license agreement is eligible to receive up to $8 million of development milestone payments and up to $37 million of sales milestone payments. In addition, Optinose is eligible for tiered, low-to-mid single digit royalties based on net sales of any products successfully developed and commercialized under the license agreement. Inexia will be responsible for all costs and activities related to the identification, development and commercialization of potential products under this license.

“We are pleased to be delivering on our strategic objective of engaging in external partnerships to capture value from the potential for use of our Exhalation Delivery Systems for nose-to-brain applications, which is outside of our therapeutic focus area,” said Peter Miller, CEO of Optinose. “We look forward to seeing our Inexia partnership produce novel products enabled by our technology, while we continue to concentrate our internal efforts on sustaining the success of our XHANCE launch and on the ENT and Allergy therapeutic space.”

About Optinose

Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

