Global Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Licensing Partnering Terms & Agreements Analysis 2012-2018

The Global Licensing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2012- 2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the licensing deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.



This report provides details of the latest licensing agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date, the report provides details of licensing agreements from 2012 to 2018.



There has been a long standing willingness for parties to enter licensing deals. Such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big R&D win, whilst mitigating the risks of going it alone in the risky preclinical and clinical development stages.



Licensing is a specific type of partnering deal whereby the parties to the deal agree to commercialize a compound, product or technology.



Specifically, licensing is the granting of permission to use intellectual property rights, such as trademarks, patents, or technology, under defined conditions



There are several forms of licensing deal. Traditional licensing arrangement whereby an owner of intellectual property (the licensor) provides access to its technology to another company (the licensee) in return for agreed payments and royalties on subsequent sales of product(s) derived from the intellectual property.



In more recent times, licensing is often the outcome of a successful period of collaboration on the research and development of a technology or compound, resulting in a product which can be commercialized. In this situation, the licensing agreement governs who has permission to commercialize and what payments are due should commercialization proceed.



Other forms of licensing such as sub-licensing and cross-licensing are also explored, with examples provided together with listing of recent deals in pharma, biotech and diagnostics.



The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter licensing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensee retains either a right or option to license to commercialize the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure licensing deals whereby the products originator takes on a development/commercialization partner in order to maximize a technologies/products prospects.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all licensing deals announced since 2012 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as



Abbott

Abbvie

Actavis

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Bayer

Biogen Idec

BMS

Celgene

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Gilead

GSK

J&J

Kyowa Hakko

Merck

Mitsubishi

Mylan

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

Shire

Takeda

Teva

Valeant amongst many others

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in licensing deal making



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of licensing deals

2.3. Success factors for licensing deals

2.4. When licensing can be useful

2.5. Attributes of licensing deals

2.6. Trends in licensing deals since 2012

2.6.1. Licensing deal making by year since 2012

2.6.2. Licensing deal making by phase of development since 2012

2.6.3. Licensing deal making by industry sector since 2012

2.6.4. Licensing deal making by therapy area since 2012

2.6.5. Licensing deal making by technology type since 2012

2.6.6. Licensing deal making by most active company since 2012

2.7. Option to license

2.8. Adding co-promotion to the mix

2.9. The future of licensing deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of licensing deal structure



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Pure versus multi-component licensing deals

3.3. Pure licensing agreement structure

3.3.1. Example licensing agreements

3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Ignyta - Nerviano Medical Sciences

3.3.1.b. Case study 2: Sanofi - Pozen

3.4. Licensing rights as part of a wider alliance agreement

3.4.1. Example licensing clauses

3.4.1.a. Case study 3: 4D Molecular Therapeutics - UniQure

3.4.1.b. Case study 4: Kyowa Hakko Kirin - Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals

3.4.2. Example licensing option right clauses

3.4.2.a. Case study 5: Forest Laboratories - Trevena

3.4.2.b. Case study 6: Abbvie - Receptos



Chapter 4 - Leading licensing deals



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top licensing deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 50 most active licensing dealmakers



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 50 most active licensing dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Licensing deal term financials



6.1. Introduction

6.2. Licensing partnering headline values

6.3. Licensing deal upfront payments

6.4. Licensing deal milestone payments

6.5. Licensing royalty rates



Chapter 7 - Licensing contract directory since 2012



7.1. Introduction

7.2. Licensing deals with contracts since 2012



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Licensing dealmaking by companies A-Z

Appendix 2 - Licensing dealmaking by industry sector

Appendix 3 - Licensing dealmaking by stage of development

Appendix 4 - Licensing dealmaking by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Licensing dealmaking by technology type



